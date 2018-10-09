search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court sends 3 directors of Amrapali group to police custody

PTI
Published Oct 9, 2018, 4:07 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2018, 4:12 pm IST
It directed the Delhi police to seize all documents of Amrapali group and hand them over to forensic auditors.
'You are playing hide and seek. You are trying to mislead the court,' the bench said. (Photo: File)
 'You are playing hide and seek. You are trying to mislead the court,' the bench said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday sent three directors of the Amrapali group to police custody, directing them to hand over all the documents of the 46 group companies to forensic auditors.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit took exception to the Amprapali group not handing over all the documents to forensic auditors. 

 

The court said the conduct of the directors was in "gross violation" of its order. "You are playing hide and seek. You are trying to mislead the court," the bench said. 

It directed the Delhi police to seize all documents of Amrapali group and hand them over to forensic auditors and said not a single document of these companies should remain in custody of the Amrapali group.

Tags: supreme court, amrapali group, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

58 per cent wealth with 1 per cent rich Indians

The study said there are 84 billionaires in India, with a collective wealth of $248 billion, led by Mukesh Ambani ($19.3 billion), Dilip Shanghvi ($16.7 billion) and Azim Premji ($15 billion). (Representational image)
 

163 ultra rich Delhiites have cumulative wealth of Rs 6,78,400 cr: report

As many as 163 Delhiites featured in the Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018 and their cumulative wealth stood at a whopping Rs 6,78,400 crore, a report said on Tuesday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google+: 5 tips for your safety and privacy post the breach

Google in a blog post said that the issue was discovered and patched in March and no developer exploited the vulnerability or misused data.
 

Google poised to unveil new Pixel phones, other services

(Photo credit: Slashleaks)
 

Is Zareen Khan dating Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman? Bollywood diva reacts to reports

This is not the first instance where Zareen Khan has been linked to a Pakistan cricketer. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Shoaib Akhtar calls himself 'don of cricket', Twitterati does the rest

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently termed himself as the ‘Don of cricket’ after he took to Twitter to share the same. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Patna HC rejects bail plea filed by former Bihar minister Manju Verma

The seizure was made during a raid conducted at Verma's Patna and Begusarai residences by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal. (Photo: File | ANI)

#MeToo important but why blame someone after 10 yrs: BJP MP Udit Raj

BJP MP from north-west Delhi constituency claimed that the #MeToo movement has created a feeling of terror in India as men now avoid meeting women alone. (Photo: Twitter | ANi)

‘People who voted for PM Modi in Varanasi being targeted in Gujarat’: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati urged political parties to end blame game in alleged violence and urged Gujarat govt to take strict action. (Photo: File | PTI)

Death toll rises to 9 after gas pipeline explodes at Bhilai steel plant

The plant is operated by the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Women’s respect, safety priority: No new season of AIB after #MeToo allegations

The comedy group announced on Monday that two of its founding members Tanmay Bhat and Gursimran Khamba were stepping away from the organisation. (Screengrab | Twitter | AIB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham