search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Canadian loses girlfriend, Rs 1.4 Cr after Nirav Modi sold him fake diamond rings

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Oct 9, 2018, 8:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2018, 8:18 pm IST
Paul Alfonso, unaware of Nirav Modi’s involvement in PNB scam, bought 2 rings from the jeweller to propose to his girlfriend.
Canadian national Paul Alfonso has now filed an unlimited civil lawsuit against Nirav Modi with the Superior Court of California, suing him for USD 4.2 million dollars. (Photo: File)
 Canadian national Paul Alfonso has now filed an unlimited civil lawsuit against Nirav Modi with the Superior Court of California, suing him for USD 4.2 million dollars. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A Canadian national has alleged that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in a multi-billion scam in India, sold him fake diamond rings for USD 200,000 (approx Rs 1.4 crore). He further said that following the fraud, his girlfriend broke up with him and he was pushed into a depression.

According to a report in South China Morning Post, Paul Alfonso -- chief executive of a payment processing company – was unaware of Nirav Modi’s involvement in a USD 2 billion fraud at Punjab National Bank in India. He bought two rings from Modi in April this year to propose to his girlfriend.

 

However, the couple’s celebration cut short after they found that the rings were fake.

Alfonso first met Modi at the centennial celebrations for the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel in 2012. Months later, the two ran into each other at an event in Malibu and then dined at the Mandarin Oriental in New York the following week, the report said.

Alfonso said that Modi gave him a pep talk, “…kind of an older brother figure … He told me how he worked his way up and so on” adding, “In a way, I admired him and I looked up to him”.

The duo did not communicate with each other for a couple of years until this April when Alfonso e-mailed Modi asking for an engagement ring to propose to his girlfriend.

Modi offered him a “perfect” 3.2-carat round brilliant diamond cut, D colour, VVS1 – a high-quality grade and colourless stone at USD 120,000.

However, Alfonso’s girlfriend expressed interest in another ring after spotting it in a magazine, prompting him to order a second ring. The jeweller offered him another 2.5 carat oval diamond for USD 80,000.

Alfonso transferred the money for both rings to a Hong Kong account and received the rings from Modi’s assistant Ari in Vancouver on June 17. The assistant assured him that an invoice and the authenticity certificates will be delivered to him soon.

Alfonso then proposed his girlfriend with the “gorgeous” rings and she accepted.

The couple wanted to get the rings insured but the authenticity certificates did not arrive. Alfonso followed up with Modi who continue to give him assurance that the certificates would arrive soon.

In August, Alfonso’s girlfriend took the rings to appraiser and found that the stones were fake. “When she told me, I was like ‘That’s impossible. I spent US$200,000 on those rings. There’s no way they are fake. It’s Nirav we are talking about’,” Alfonso said.

Another shock followed when he read about charges against Nirav Modi and his bankrupt companies and loan defaults.

The incident affected his relationship with his fiancée who soon broke up with him. “It does not make sense to her, because she says: ‘You are a pretty smart guy, how did you let someone scam you out of USD 200,000 without making sure the transaction was legitimate?’” Alfonso added.

Alfonso soon after slipped into depression and this also took a toll on his business.

Alfonso expressed his anger towards Modi in an August 13 e-mail saying, “Do you have any idea what kind of pain you’ve cost me and my now ex-fiancée? … You’ve completely ruined such a wonderful occasion for me and her. You’ve ruined my life.”

The South China Morning Post also reported that the Canadian national has now filed an unlimited civil lawsuit against Modi with the Superior Court of California, suing him for USD 4.2 million dollars. This includes USD 200,000 for the value of the rings, USD1 million for punitive damages and another USD3 million dollars for emotional distress, pain and suffering.

Tags: nirav modi, pnb scam, paul alfonso, fake diamond
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

26-year-old from Bengaluru becomes first man to be admitted for Netflix addiction

His condition can be compared to game addiction which was recently categorised as a disorder (Photo: AFP)
 

Insensitive, sexist? Alok Nath reacts after being accused of rape by former colleague

Alok Nath has been in the industry for more than three decades now.
 

Lack of sleep may lead to lower testosterone levels causing sexual dysfunctions

Men with fertility issues can benefit from a simple change in their lifestyle (Photo: AFP)
 

2018 Hyundai Santro official details revealed; bookings begin from October 10

The production of the new Santro has started, and you can book one online from 10 October for an amount of Rs 11,100.
 

163 ultra rich Delhiites have cumulative wealth of Rs 6,78,400 cr: report

As many as 163 Delhiites featured in the Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018 and their cumulative wealth stood at a whopping Rs 6,78,400 crore, a report said on Tuesday. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google+: 5 tips for your safety and privacy post the breach

Google in a blog post said that the issue was discovered and patched in March and no developer exploited the vulnerability or misused data.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nikki Haley steps down as US Ambassador to United Nations: report

Trump accepted the resignation, Axios news site reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter. (Photo: File)

IMD issues red alert as cyclone Titli moves towards Odisha-Andhra coast

The cyclone over the west central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 8 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into cyclonic storm Titli, IMD said. (Representational Image)

‘Terrorists pushing limits, also underpants, to hit aviation sector’: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh also said closer to home, ensuring security of about 40 small airports and heliports in India is a subject that cannot be 'ignored'. (Photo: File | ANI)

‘Demonetisation, GST destroyed economy’, says Rahul Gandhi at Rajasthan rally

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Dholpur's Mania area. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Tamil weekly editor Nakkheeran Gopal won't go to jail, says Chennai court

Editor Nakkheeran Gopal was detained at the Chennai airport on Tuesday morning while he was on his way to Pune. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham