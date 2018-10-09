JUH unlikely to support TRS in Assembly polls

Hyderabad: Jamiat e Ulema-i-Hind, unlike the Jamat-e-Islami, may not support the TRS in the December 7 elections.

Jamat-e-Islami state president Hamid Mohammed Khan has clarified that his organisation has not yet announced its support to any party, its leaders’ statements hint at a soft corner towards the TRS.

Jamiat TS president and former MLC Moulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmed said the organisation would issue an advisory after consulting secular parties.

Speaking with reporters after a meeting of district presidents and secretaries, the moulana criticised certain policies of the TRS government.

He asked why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had ordered the sealing of the Wakf Board office, and re-opened it without taking action against the culprit. “What was the purpose of the action? Why did Mr Rao maintain silence,” the moulana asked.

He said more than 30 minority institutions had shut down in recent years due to various reasons including delay in fee reimbursement.

He raised an objection to providing chicken and meat from non-Muslim sellers which might be not halal. He was not happy with the interference in the affairs of the deeni madrasas.

He said, “We will present before the political parties our demands for a sub-plan for minorities, complete utilisation of funds meant for minorities, assurance of non-interfere in the Sharia.”