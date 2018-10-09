search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad goes Mumbai way to bring lost glory of lakes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 9, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2018, 12:58 am IST
The court observed that “it is clear that the state being a trustee on behalf of the people is enjoined to protect and preserve the natural resources.
Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)
 Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: A recent order of the Bombay High Court directing the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (BMC) to restore the 100-year-old Khajuria Lake which is a natural lake that was filled by the corporation and a municipal garden built over it, has given hope to the citizens of the state capital that the glory of hundreds of lakes in the city and its surroundings would be restored in the near future.

A division bench of Justice A.S. Oka and Justice Riyaz  Chagla of the Bombay High Court in August this year allowed a PIL challenging the action of the BMC and the Maharashtra government in allowing conversion of the lake into a park-cum-amphitheatre. The court observed that “it is clear that the state being a trustee on behalf of the people is enjoined to protect and preserve the natural resources which would include water bodies such as lakes and allow the public interrupted use thereof.”

 

The bench pointed out, “We find that in the present case the respondents have failed in their duty as trustee to protect and preserve the said lake for the benefit of the public who were entitled to uninterrupted use thereof. We find that the corporation has illegally constructed on the said lake by having it filled up.”

The bench said that, “We are of the view that the state could not have granted post facto sanction to such illegal construction carried out by the corporation. There has in fact been a breach of the post facto sanction granted by the state government which was for beautification of the said lake and not for the change of user of the subject plot.”

The bench also noted that “We find that the state government has failed to take action against those concerned for the illegal construction including having the subject plot transferred back to the state. It is thus, necessary in the circumstances of the case to invoke the public trust doctrine and protect the right of the people to the said lake by ordering its restoration.”

Mr. Rama Prasad a senior citizen and social activist of the city said that the serious intervention of the Hyderabad High Court has given a confidence to the people of restoration of the lakes which have turn sewage dumps and also filled with the concrete structures.

He said that bid land sharks illegally occupied the Several Lakes of the city by erasing the Full Tank Levels of Lakes.

He said that Hyderabad is once known as the city of lakes and now with the intervention of the High Court they are hoping that the present and future generations would again witness the glory of lakes of the state capital.

Tags: municipal corporation of greater mumbai (mcgm), bombay high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Consistent decline in sperm quality may lead to extinction of the human race

Researchers are saying that more men may become infertile (Photo: AFP)
 

Hrithik Roshan breaks silence on allegations against his Super 30 director Vikas Bahl

Vikas Bahl with Anand Kumar, the mathematician on whom ‘Super 30’ is based and lead actor Hrithik Roshan.
 

2018 Tata Tigor pics surface before launch

It’s slated to launch on 10 October but the images have already been leaked on the internet.
 

MS Dhoni asked Rohit Sharma to hand me Asia Cup trophy: Khaleel Ahmed

Despite playing only two games against minnows Hong Kong and Afghanistan, things were not going well for the left-arm speedster on his debut. (Photo: AP)
 

Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer

Paul Romer is an economist who is also the pioneer of endogenous growth theory (Photo: AFP/YouTube)
 

Expert reveals why cold weather conditions make penises look smaller

weather can even cause men to take longer to get an orgasm (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maneka Gandhi for no time limit to report abuse

Maneka Gandhi

DRDO techie leaks info to Pakistan, held

Mr Kale said police team arrived at the building at 5.30 am and was there till 5 pm. Mr Kale said Agrawal hails from Roorkee and got married two months ago.

20,000 migrants flee Gujarat

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Youth run risk of death for that ‘ultimate’ selfie

In January this year a video of a man getting knocked down by a speeding train went viral globally.

Telangana governance has 42% transparency

Telangana state government
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham