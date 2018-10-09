search on deccanchronicle.com
Goa MLA Glenn Ticlo’s son mows down 2 women in Karnataka; one dead

PTI
Published Oct 9, 2018, 4:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2018, 4:55 pm IST
The speeding luxury car driven by Cail Glenn Souza Ticlo, 27, mowed down 2 women while they were crossing highway near fruit market.
The victim identified as Tainiyat Wahid Bisti succumbed to injuries while Samrin Khalid Bisti admitted to a hospital, police said. (Representational Image)
 The victim identified as Tainiyat Wahid Bisti succumbed to injuries while Samrin Khalid Bisti admitted to a hospital, police said. (Representational Image)

Belagavi: An 18-year-old woman was killed and her sister seriously injured when they were knocked down by a car allegedly driven by a Goa MLA's son in Karnataka’s Belagavi, triggering violence in the area, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday evening on the NH-4, they said.

 

The speeding luxury car driven by Cail Glenn Souza Ticlo (27), son of Goa lawmaker Glenn Ticlo, mowed down the two women while they were crossing the highway near the fruit market, police commissioner D C Rajappa said.

Cail was arrested but released on bail Tuesday.

The victim identified as Tainiyat Wahid Bisti succumbed to injuries while Samrin Khalid Bisti admitted to a hospital, he said.

An angry crowd from the surrounding area pelted stones at the car, damaging glass panes and tried to set it on fire but the police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation, Rajappa said.

Seven people were also arrested for allegedly trying to set the car ablaze, he said.

Tags: accident, glenn ticlo, belgavi, cail glen souza ticlo
Location: India, Karnataka, Belagavi




