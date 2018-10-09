Death toll rises to 9 after gas pipeline explodes at Bhilai steel plant

The plant is operated by the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). (Representational Image)

Raipur: At least 9 people died and 14 injured after a gas pipeline exploded in Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday afternoon.

The blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town, located around 30 km from the state capital Raipur, a local police official told news agency PTI.

"At least 12 people sustained burn injuries in the explosion," he added.

Police personnel and a rescue team rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that the injured were rushed to hospital.

The plant is operated by the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Further details are awaited.