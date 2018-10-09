search on deccanchronicle.com
Death toll rises to 9 after gas pipeline explodes at Bhilai steel plant

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Oct 9, 2018, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2018, 2:46 pm IST
The blast injured 14 and took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant in Chhattisgarh.
The plant is operated by the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). (Representational Image)
Raipur: At least 9 people died and 14 injured after a gas pipeline exploded in Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday afternoon.

The blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town, located around 30 km from the state capital Raipur, a local police official told news agency PTI. 

 

"At least 12 people sustained burn injuries in the explosion," he added.  

Police personnel and a rescue team rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that the injured were rushed to hospital. 

The plant is operated by the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). 

Further details are awaited.

Tags: bhilai steel plant, chhattisgarh gas pipeline blast
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur




