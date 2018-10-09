search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ex Telangana Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy's convoy SUV kills biker

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 9, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2018, 3:51 am IST
The Parigi police have registered a case against the police constable who was driving the SUV that caused the accident.
Hyderabad: A motor mechanic was killed when the bike he was riding on, was hit by a vehicle in the convoy of former Telangana Transport Minister Mr Patnam Mahender Reddy at Yenakaplly gate in Vikarabad district on Sunday night. The Parigi police have registered a case against the police constable who was driving the SUV that caused the accident.

Parigi circle inspector Y. Mogulaiah said at around 8.30 pm on Sunday, B. Mahipal Reddy (35) of Mailaram Devarampally village in Vikarabad was heading to Tandur on his bike (AP 12 C 9210). When the bike reached Yenkepally gate, a speeding pilot vehicle coming from the opposite direction, in the convoy of former minister Mr. P Mahender Reddy, hit it forcefully.

 

The former minister after finishing his Tandur tour as part of the election campaign, was heading back home. The SUV was part of the road clearing party, which was much ahead of the former minister’s vehicle. It rammed into the oncoming bike. Mahipal was thrown off the bike and flung at a distance. He received multiple injuries and died on the spot, said the inspector.

 The driver of the accused vehicle, police constable Srinivas attached to Vikarabad district police headquarters claimed that he could not see the oncoming vehicle due to the high-beam lights of the other vehicles and had therefore hit Mahipal’s bike. A case has been registered against Srinivas and he has been taken into custody.

Tags: patnam mahender reddy, speeding, accident
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




