Don’t tar community with same brush: Nitish Kumar

AGENCIES
Published Oct 9, 2018, 12:31 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2018, 12:31 am IST
Kumar said the guilty must be punished but an entire community should not be “tarred with the same brush”.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Monday he has spoken to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and expressed concern over attacks in the western state on non-Gujarati people, including those from Bihar.

Condemning the alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl, which triggered the violent attacks, Mr Kumar said the guilty must be punished but an entire community should not be “tarred with the same brush”. “If somebody has committed a crime, he must be punished severely. But on account of one incident, people should not generalise and hold a grouse against an entire state,” he said.

 

