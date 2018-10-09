search on deccanchronicle.com
BIAL out with new technology, passenger wait time to reduce at security points

Published Oct 9, 2018, 3:23 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2018, 3:46 am IST
For the first time in the country, passengers will no longer need to be security screened in different locations.
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport, has signed an agreement with L3 Macdonald Humfrey (Automation) India Pvt. Ltd., a UK-headquartered tech developer, to introduce a Smart Security Lane with Automated Tray Retrieval System (ATRS).

According to a BIAL release, this advanced technology will dramatically reduce the waiting time for passengers at the security checkpoint and significantly improve passenger experience and efficiency. This agreement follows a trial run in early 2017.

 

For the first time in the country, passengers will no longer need to be security screened in different locations. Families can stay together and will be screened together.

The new system will accelerate the process of human and carry-on luggage screening faster than the regular methods, reducing waiting time and congestion. It also reduces queuing and stress, speeds up passenger throughput, significantly reduces manual intervention and cuts out major capital and operational costs.

Once fully operational, the passenger screening capacity will significantly increase by over 50%. The smart lanes with ATR will automatically return empty trays to the preparation area for passengers to place their bags and belongings, ending the hassle of looking for trays and also prevent empty trays from piling up. Automated rollers will enable the trays to automatically move into the screening machine, without the need for passengers or staff to push their trays/ bags into the X-Ray machines.

"With the new system, we can now process more passengers in a secure and controlled environment, improving overall operational efficiency and enhancing safety and security. Passengers will benefit from a quicker passage through security checkpoints,” said Mr Javed Malik, COO, BIAL.

Work on the security hall enhancements will begin with the first automated lanes being installed in the domestic and international check points by this year-end. Replacement of existing manual lanes will be undertaken in a phased manner to ensure minimal disruption to Airport operations. The project is due for completion by March 2019.

How it works: The Smartlanes with ATR will be complimented by the installation of Mach-Smart View Matrix System (Central Screening System) and the SEMS (Security Efficiency Management System). The Smart View Matrix system is the central screening system that allows all security screening officers to reside remotely within a secure central control room and undertake image processing efficiently. The Smartlanes have 4/5 parallel stations where multiple passengers can get ready to be screened simultaneously. Passengers who need more time to prepare can do so without hindering other passengers, who can move ahead after placing their belongings in the trays. All trays can accommodate the maximum-allowed cabin-size baggage, trays are RFID tagged and tracked from start to the end, laptop and laptop bags can be kept side-by-side in the same tray facilitating a quicker repack at the other end. At the output side, there are two lanes, one for security-cleared trays, which can be easily accessed by passengers for a quick repack of their belongings and a second isolated ‘reject’ lane for baggage with any items which security staff will query. Photo image and X-Ray images of the tray are taken to facilitate quick physical search. Possible threat items are marked on the touch screen by a screener in a remote screening room, and the same images are available to the physical search officer to easily identify and remove items, if required. This makes the physical search process much simpler, faster, and more efficient.

Tags: bengaluru international airport ltd, kempegowda international airport, automated tray retrieval system
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




