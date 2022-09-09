  
Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2022 Rains batter Godavar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rains batter Godavari districts, reservoirs near capacity

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Sep 9, 2022, 10:02 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2022, 10:11 am IST
Floodwater gushes out into the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada (C. Narayana Rao/DC)
 Floodwater gushes out into the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

KAKINADA: West and East Godavari districts experienced heavy rains disrupting normal life on Thursday with many low-lying areas in towns like Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Pithapuram, Samalkot, Pithapuram, Amalapuram, Mandapeta and others got inundated.

Yerrakalva reservoir in Eluru district is in spate having received inflows of more than 1,000 cusecs. The water level was recorded at the 81.85-metre point of the reservoir which of 83.50 metres.

The executive engineer of the reservoir said that at present the capacity is 2.29 TMC out of its 4.428 TMC capacity. He said that due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, water may be released through Yerrakalva project gates at any time and it is expected that about 1,000 cusecs more water may be released.

He requested the officials and the people to take necessary security and precautionary measures in the downstream area of Yerrakalva project covering Jangareddygudem, Koyyalagudem, Nallajerla, Devarapalli, Tadepalligudem and Nidadavole mandals in West Godavari District.

Meanwhile agriculture activities, particularly in upland areas have been disrupted. Many farmers who are cultivating commercial crops like black gram, green gram and Bengal gram crops are a worried lot.

Kakinada district agriculture officer N. Vijayakumar said that the alternative crops are being sown in September. Due to rains, the farmers should stop sowing till rains abate. “If waterlogging takes place crops may be damaged,” he warned.

Meanwhile some farmers are spraying pesticides in their fields in particular Konaseema area and also under the lift irrigation areas. Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district agriculture officer Y. Ananda Kumari advised farmers not to spray pesticides without taking the advice of the agriculture officers in Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Kakinada district collector Kritika Shukla said that due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal, there are heavy rains from September 7 to 11 and asked those officials concerned to alert people residing in hutments to move to safer place after identifying it. She also said that the people should postpone their travel plans.

Konaseema district collector Himanshu Shukla cautioned fishermen not to venture out into the sea for fishing as the cyclone has formed across the coastal area and the climate is not favourable for fishing.

Kakinada registered 1024.6 mm of rainfall with an average of 48.8 mm, Rajamahendravaram recorded 946.8 mm with an average of 49.8 mm and Chagallu recorded highest rainfall with 98.4 mm in East Godavari. West Godavari District registered 306.8 mm with an average of 16.1 mm. Eluru district registered 969.2 mm rainfall with an average of 34.6 mm and Konaseema District registered 496.6 mm with an average of 22.6 mm.

Rains disrupted normal life in many parts throughout the day.

...
Tags: rains godavari districts
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Horoscope 09 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The doctrine of basic structure was propounded by the top court in 1973 in the Keshavananda Bharati case, holding that Parliament can’t amend every bit of the Constitution and aspects such as rule of law, separation of powers and judicial independence which formed part of the “basic structure” of the Constitution. — PTI

SC’s CB to adjudicate three broad issues to decide challenge to 10% EWS reservation

The badly damaged autorickshaw in which two children were killed in an accident in Cheriapally, Hyderabad (DC)

Two school girls killed after lorry rams into auto

Jagan said all the implements must be distributed taking RBK as a unit adding that the state is spending Rs 910 crore for the programme. — DC Image

Farm machinery on CM Jagan agenda

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to hear pleas challenging the controversial CAA



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Queen Elizabeth II stalwart of our times, personified dignity and decency: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI file image)

SC to hear pleas challenging the controversial CAA

Supreme Court (PTI)

PM opens Kartavya Path: 'Symbol of slavery gone'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during inauguration of newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, as part of revamped Central Vista in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo

India becoming world's 5th largest economy no ordinary feat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world is not an ordinary achievement (Photo/Represetnational: PTI)

I-T raids at 110 sites of Oxfam, CPR offices

As part of this operation, one team from the I-T department also visited the office of a lawyer in the Mayur Vihar area. (Representional Image: File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->