Low pressure brings heavy rain to North Andhra

Visakhapatnam: Heavy rains battered many parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam and East Godavari on Thursday and Friday under the influence of low-pressure area. The IMD predicted heavy rainfall activity in parts of NCAP for the next three days.

Bheemili under Vizag city limits recorded very heavy rain of 21 cm, followed by Yanam (12 cm), Pusapatirega of Vizianagaram district (11 cm), Saluru of Parvathipuram Manyam district (9 cm), Denkada in Vizianagaram district (8 cm), Koyyalagudem of West Godavari district (7 cm), Mentada of Vizianagaram district, Peddapuram and Amalapuram of East Godavari district (6 cm each), Gajapathinagaram and Komarada of Vizianagaram district and Kalingapatnam of Srikakulam district (5 cm each) on Friday.

Director of IMD-Amaravati, Stella S. said the low pressure area over West-Central Bay of Bengal now lay over West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels. It is very likely to become more marked over North-West and adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal off South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts by Monday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in East Godavari and Yanam and West Godavari and Krishna district on Saturday, Stella added.

Squally weather (wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) is very likely along and off North-Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Saturday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Heavy rains for the past two days led to flood like situation to Champavathi river in parts of Gajapathinagaram mandal in Vizianagaram district. With the flood like situation, people of Marrivalasa and few other villages are struggling to reach their destinations.