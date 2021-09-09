No pandals allowed: Telangana HC issues directives for Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued directives, which have to be followed for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations. The directives include guidelines for installations to immersion.

As per the HC directive, no pandal will be allowed on any road. No loudspeaker will be allowed after 10 pm.

However, Pandal organisers can arrange online Darshan. Police have been directed to take steps to reduce the number of immersions on the last day, by asking the pandal organisers to complete immersion on earlier days.

Idols made of plaster of Paris and synthetic colours shall not be immersed at the side of the Tank bund of Hussain Sagar. Such idols can be immersed at the side of PV Ghat, Necklace road. The Executive Wing should enforce the Central Pollution Control Board's guidelines with regard to the immersion of idols made of Plaster of Paris and toxic colours.