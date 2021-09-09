Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2021 No pandals allowed: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No pandals allowed: Telangana HC issues directives for Ganesh Chaturthi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 9, 2021, 12:08 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 12:17 pm IST
Police have been directed to take steps to reduce the number of immersions on the last day
Workers giving final touches to Ganesh idols. (DC)
 Workers giving final touches to Ganesh idols. (DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued directives, which have to be followed for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations. The directives include guidelines for installations to immersion.

As per the HC directive, no pandal will be allowed on any road. No loudspeaker will be allowed after 10 pm.

 

However, Pandal organisers can arrange online Darshan. Police have been directed to take steps to reduce the number of immersions on the last day, by asking the pandal organisers to complete immersion on earlier days.

Idols made of plaster of Paris and synthetic colours shall not be immersed at the side of the Tank bund of Hussain Sagar. Such idols can be immersed at the side of PV Ghat, Necklace road. The Executive Wing should enforce the Central Pollution Control Board's guidelines with regard to the immersion of idols made of Plaster of Paris and toxic colours.

 

...
Tags: ganesh chathurthi 2021, telangana high court, ganesh utsav, idol immersion
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Activist Yogendra Yadav with farmers during their sit-in protest continuing from yesterday after their Kisan Mahapanchayat, outside the Mini Secretariat in Karnal, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (PTI)

Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile Internet services in Karnal

Kangana Ranaut (PTI)

Bombay High Court dismisses Kangana's plea seeking quashing of defamation case

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a school in Mumbai on September 7, 2021. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

COVID-19: India records 43,263 new cases, 338 fresh fatalities

Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (ANI file photo)

61 test negative for Nipah virus so far: Kerala Health Minister Veena George



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sachin Waze demanded Rs 5 crore per month from bars, restaurants: NIA

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze. (Photo: PTI/File)

India, Russia put Pakistan on notice over Afghanistan

NSA Ajit Doval welcomes Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev for a bilateral meeting on security cooperation, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021. (PTI)

WB Governor condemns bomb explosion incident outside MP Arjun Singh's residence

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (ANI file photo)

COVID-19: India records 43,263 new cases, 338 fresh fatalities

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a school in Mumbai on September 7, 2021. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Farmers stay put outside Karnal secretariat, refuse to budge until demands are met

Farmers during their protest march against the central government's three farm reform laws, in Karnal, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->