Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2021 Nellore, East Godava ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nellore, East Godavari secure PMAGY National Awards

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2021, 4:54 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 4:54 am IST
The ministry announced the PMAGY Award 2020 based on the progress of works as on Mar 31, 2021
News
 News

KAKINADA/TIRUPATI: The Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore District and East Godavari District in Andhra Pradesh bagged the second and third ranks in the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) 2020 awards respectively, out of three best-performing districts in the country

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is implementing the centrally sponsored scheme, PMAGY, for integrated development of villages with a Scheduled Castes (Scs) majority, from 2018-19, based on the revised implementation of guidelines.

 

As the actual implementation of the scheme is being done at the district level, and in order to encourage district officials, the department has instituted the PMAGY Awards-2020 to felicitate the three best-performing districts in the country based on their performance against pre-defined criteria.

SPSR Nellore district bagged the second spot in PM Adarsh Gram Yojana rollout. The Centre has selected this as the second-best-performing district in the effective implementation of schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY) for integrated development of the Scheduled Castes for the years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

 

R Subrahmanyam, secretary to the ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment wrote to state chief secretary Aditya Nath Das on Tuesday on the selection. In his letter, Subrahmanyam stated that the ministry has been implementing the scheme on the revised implementation guidelines since 2018-19.

The ministry announced the PMAGY Award 2020 based on the progress of works as on Mar 31, 2021.

The Nellore district bagging the second place got a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, while the Cachar district in Assam and AP’s East Godavari district bagged the first and third places respectively.

 

The Union Government has started the programme in 2009-10 for development of the areas where SC population is prominently prevalent. In 2014-15, the programme was expanded to 500 villages. Specific guidelines were issued in 2018-19; and it was being implemented in 9,632 villages of 525 districts of 24 states up to 2019-20.

The programme was implemented in 37 villages in Nellore up to 2019-20 and now extended to 74 villages.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 15.08 crore for implementation of the activities. The performance assessment committee employed by the ministry selected Nellore district. Zilla Parishad CEO, Dhanalakshmi, thanked the ministers from the district and others for extending their support for the good performance.

 

In East Godavari, the then district collector Muralidhar Reddy chalked out a plan for better implementation and better use of the scheme for the SC-majority villages and formed village development convergence committees and district-level  committees.

The district-level committee headed by Muralidhar Reddy appointed the Young Professional for Project Implement Cell coordinator Dinesh Kumar. The then joint collector Raja Kumari, district panchayat officer Nageswar Nayak, nodal officer for the scheme, Zilla Parishad CEO Satyanarayana and joint director of social welfare have monitored the implementation of the scheme.

 

The then district collector and present MD of APMSIDC told Deccan Chronicle that 435 works have been identified in 32 villages in the district under the scheme at a cost of Rs 35 crore, out of which 71 works have been completed.

According to the scheme,  the village development plan was prepared by the village development committee and it identified the works. Works related to drinking water pipelines, solar street lights, roads, drainages, anganwadi buildings, roads etc are being taken up.

Satyanarayana said 71 works have been completed under PMGAY scheme in East Godavari and 50 works were now in progress.

 

...
Tags: pradhan mantri adarsh gram yojana
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Horoscope 09 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sachin Waze demanded Rs 5 crore per month from bars, restaurants: NIA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during party workers' meeting for Bhabanipur assembly bypoll, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Modi, Shah set agencies after TMC leaders, says Mamata

Agriculture sector remains the worst affected followed by damage to roads and infrastructure, especially in North Telangana districts, which received record rainfall. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Weeklong rains cause Rs 1,000 crore loss to Telangana

NSA Ajit Doval welcomes Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev for a bilateral meeting on security cooperation, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021. (PTI)

India, Russia put Pakistan on notice over Afghanistan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 37,875 fresh COVID-19 cases, 369 new fatalities

People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 in Khola Bhuyan village on the outskirts of Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Farmers stay put outside Karnal secretariat, refuse to budge until demands are met

Farmers during their protest march against the central government's three farm reform laws, in Karnal, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (PTI)

No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi

A child walks past idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha displayed for sale along the roadside ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi on September 6, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

India plans 50% increase in oxygen production before third COVID-19 wave

Gas companies along with the government are gearing up for a scenario where the third wave could be worse than the previous one. (PTI file photo)

PM Modi lauds teachers for ensuring continuation of studies in Covid times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->