AP High Court summons senior officials over ruling party colours

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 9, 2021, 4:38 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 7:02 am IST
The court was hearing a petition filed by P. Suresh Kumar, Krishna district head of Jai Bheem Access Justice, a social organisation
 The court directed principal secretary (panchayat raj) and the Swachh Andhra Corporation managing director to appear before it in person on September 16. (Twitter)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed two senior government officials to present themselves before it on September 16 in a case dealing with painting ruling party YSR Congress flag colours on waste-to-wealth centres in the state.

The court was hearing a petition filed by P. Suresh Kumar, Krishna district head of Jai Bheem Access Justice, a social organisation.

 

Petitioner's counsel Sravan Kumar raised objection over painting waste-to-wealth centres with ruling party colours using government funds.

Agreeing with the petitioner’s argument, the court directed principal secretary (panchayat raj) and the Swachh Andhra Corporation managing director to appear before it in person on September 16.

