Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2021 Frame guidelines for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Frame guidelines for Family Health Doctors concept, reduce infant mortality rate: CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2021, 3:37 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 3:37 am IST
The Chief Minister said testing facility on blood, water and air should be available at Village Clinic level
CM Jagan instructed the officials to take steps to maintain health data and said the data of testing or treatment of anyone should be uploaded online with their identification card details. (DC File Image)
 CM Jagan instructed the officials to take steps to maintain health data and said the data of testing or treatment of anyone should be uploaded online with their identification card details. (DC File Image)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy  directed the officials to focus on bringing down the infant mortality rate and prepare best guidelines for Family Health Doctors concept. During the review meeting held on prevailing COVID situation and Vaccination at camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to take steps to start PG courses in new medical colleges and ensure paramedical staff are provided training in medical colleges and added to introduce courses on public health administration. The Chief Minister said testing facility on blood, water and air should be available at Village Clinic level. He said dialysis units should be made available at required CHCs.

CM Jagan instructed the officials to take steps to maintain health data and said the data of testing or treatment of anyone  should be uploaded online with their identification card details. He said the medical history including testing and treatment details  of patients should be uploaded online and made  available to Doctors and added to come up with a software in this regard. He directed the officials to focus on new modalities for containing COVID in the wake of the third wave and added to be prepared with new medicines that give better results with lesser side effects.

 

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there are 14,452 active cases across the state and recovery rate is 98.60 percent. There are zero active cases registered in 10,494 secretariats and 3,560 patients are being treated in hospitals, 926 people are in COVID Care Centers and  9,966 people are in home isolation. They said 92.50 percent of COVID patients  in network hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri and 70.69 percent of them in private hospitals are being treated under Arogyasri and fever surveys have been  completed for 18 times.

 

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that  20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works are completed in 108 hospitals. They said the state government is setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals which have beds more than 50 and they will be completed by October 6. The officials informed the Chief Minister that The officials informed the Chief Minister that  2,23,34,971 people were administered vaccine of which 1,31,62,815 received single dose while 91,72,156  have been administered with two doses.

 

Health Department officials who visited Kerala recently to examine COVID and other issues at ground level have briefed the Chief Minister on their observations.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, COVID Command Control Chairperson Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, 104 call center incharge A Babu, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO V Vinay Chand, APMSIDC VC and MD Muralidhar Reddy, Industries Director J V N Subramaniam and other officials were present in the meeting.

 

...
Tags: healthcare ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The IAF chief said the Tejas light combat aircraft project has instilled confidence in the aerospace industry in India and that it has huge potential to grow further. (Twitter)

Develop niche tech: IAF chief

The court directed principal secretary (panchayat raj) and the Swachh Andhra Corporation managing director to appear before it in person on September 16. (Twitter)

High Court summons senior officials over ruling party colours

The court further noted that at the present stage, it will be difficult to issue general directions, especially with regard to diversity of conditions and our directions should not infringe upon the administrative powers of the state governments. (PTI)

Directing door-to-door vaccination is not feasible: Supreme Court

The Governor said she was moved by the enthusiasm of poor students who wanted to explore the world of knowledge, during her visits to tribal villages in the state. (DC Image)

Guv seeks used laptops for poor students; praises KCR govt on Covid-19 fight front



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 37,875 fresh COVID-19 cases, 369 new fatalities

People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 in Khola Bhuyan village on the outskirts of Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Farmers stay put outside Karnal secretariat, refuse to budge until demands are met

Farmers during their protest march against the central government's three farm reform laws, in Karnal, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (PTI)

No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi

A child walks past idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha displayed for sale along the roadside ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi on September 6, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

India plans 50% increase in oxygen production before third COVID-19 wave

Gas companies along with the government are gearing up for a scenario where the third wave could be worse than the previous one. (PTI file photo)

PM Modi lauds teachers for ensuring continuation of studies in Covid times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->