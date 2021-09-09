Directing door-to-door vaccination is not feasible: Supreme Court

The court further noted that at the present stage, it will be difficult to issue general directions, especially with regard to diversity of conditions and our directions should not infringe upon the administrative powers of the state governments. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday junked a PIL filed by Youth Bar Association of India for directions to the Centre for providing “door-to-door” Covid vaccination to all citizens, particularly the elderly, differently abled, people from weaker sections and those not capable of online registration.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, also comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli, also dismissed another PIL, which demanded compensation for kin in each Covid death, treating it as medical negligence.

Rejecting the PIL, the court said, “The vaccination programme is underway and this court is monitoring the progress under the suo motu cognizance. We have also formed a national task force on the same issue.”

The court further noted that at the present stage, it will be difficult to issue general directions, especially with regard to diversity of conditions and our directions should not infringe upon the administrative powers of the state governments, including the door-to-door vaccination.

The top court advised the petitioner to better approach the Union Health Ministry with its suggestions that may be considered at an appropriate level.