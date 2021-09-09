Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2021 Develop niche techno ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Develop niche technology: IAF chief Bhadauria

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Sep 9, 2021, 4:40 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 6:51 am IST
He said that IAF intends to procure 350 aircrafts over the next two decades including the current order of 83 Light Combat Aircraft
The IAF chief said the Tejas light combat aircraft project has instilled confidence in the aerospace industry in India and that it has huge potential to grow further. (Twitter)
 The IAF chief said the Tejas light combat aircraft project has instilled confidence in the aerospace industry in India and that it has huge potential to grow further. (Twitter)

New Delhi: With continued stand-off with China, Indian Air Force Chief R.K.S. Bhadauria on Wednesday urged India Inc to develop niche technologies as whatever "new surprises we can spring on adversary will be critical in a conflict." He said that IAF  intends to procure 350 aircrafts over the next two decades including the current order of 83 Light Combat Aircraft (the Tejas) to energize the aerospace sector and that all efforts will be to procure from indigenous sources.

“Looking at the northern neighbour, we have to have niche technologies, niche capabilities which must be built in-house by our own industry for reasons of security,” Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria while addressing a conference on 'Energising Indian Aerospace Industry'. He said that it is a challenge we need to look at. "The industry side to rise to the challenge because this is what will give us maximum result," said the Air Force Chief. “Whatever new surprises we can spring on the adversary in the next conflict that is what will be critical,” he said.

 

He stressed on the need to make self-reliance as the most important pillar of national security.

The IAF chief  said the Tejas light combat aircraft project has instilled confidence in the aerospace industry in India and that it has huge potential to grow further.

...
Tags: indian air force (iaf), stand-off with china, indian air force, r.k.s. bhadauria, iaf, energising indian aerospace industry, tejas light combat aircraft project
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 09 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sachin Waze demanded Rs 5 crore per month from bars, restaurants: NIA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during party workers' meeting for Bhabanipur assembly bypoll, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Modi, Shah set agencies after TMC leaders, says Mamata

Agriculture sector remains the worst affected followed by damage to roads and infrastructure, especially in North Telangana districts, which received record rainfall. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Weeklong rains cause Rs 1,000 crore loss to Telangana

NSA Ajit Doval welcomes Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev for a bilateral meeting on security cooperation, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021. (PTI)

India, Russia put Pakistan on notice over Afghanistan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, Russia put Pakistan on notice over Afghanistan

NSA Ajit Doval welcomes Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev for a bilateral meeting on security cooperation, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021. (PTI)

India records 37,875 fresh COVID-19 cases, 369 new fatalities

People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 in Khola Bhuyan village on the outskirts of Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Farmers stay put outside Karnal secretariat, refuse to budge until demands are met

Farmers during their protest march against the central government's three farm reform laws, in Karnal, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (PTI)

No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi

A child walks past idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha displayed for sale along the roadside ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi on September 6, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

Stage set for virtual BRICS Summit today

This is the second time that PM Modi will be chairing the BRICS Summit, the first being the Goa Summit in 2016. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->