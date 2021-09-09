Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2021 COVID-19: India reco ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19: India records 43,263 new cases, 338 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2021, 10:25 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 10:25 am IST
The active cases increased to 3,93,614 comprising 1.19 per cent of the total infections
A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a school in Mumbai on September 7, 2021. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)
 A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a temporary vaccination centre set up inside a school in Mumbai on September 7, 2021. (Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

New Delhi: India saw a single day rise of 43,263 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,31,39,981, while the active cases increased to 3,93,614, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,41,749 with 338 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases increased to 3,93,614 comprising 1.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

 

...
Tags: covid update, coronavirus status, covid deaths, fatality rate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 09 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (ANI file photo)

61 test negative for Nipah virus so far: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Ayaan Shankta (in red). (Photo: Facebook/Dhirubhai Ambani International School)

Mumbai teen wins global recognition for environment-related project

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sachin Waze demanded Rs 5 crore per month from bars, restaurants: NIA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during party workers' meeting for Bhabanipur assembly bypoll, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)

Modi, Shah set agencies after TMC leaders, says Mamata



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sachin Waze demanded Rs 5 crore per month from bars, restaurants: NIA

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze. (Photo: PTI/File)

India, Russia put Pakistan on notice over Afghanistan

NSA Ajit Doval welcomes Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev for a bilateral meeting on security cooperation, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sep 8, 2021. (PTI)

Stage set for virtual BRICS Summit today

This is the second time that PM Modi will be chairing the BRICS Summit, the first being the Goa Summit in 2016. (PTI file photo)

Develop niche technology: IAF chief Bhadauria

The IAF chief said the Tejas light combat aircraft project has instilled confidence in the aerospace industry in India and that it has huge potential to grow further. (Twitter)

India plans 50% increase in oxygen production before third COVID-19 wave

Gas companies along with the government are gearing up for a scenario where the third wave could be worse than the previous one. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->