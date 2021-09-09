Andhra Pradesh sees dip in black fungus cases

At present, the state government is procuring injections like amphotericin and posaconazole and medicines from their manufacturers through the AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation to treat black fungus infections. — AFP

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has seen a dip in daily cases of black fungus to less than 10 – against up to 60 in the past -- thanks to the early detection and intervention steps initiated by the state government.

As per data available with the state health authorities on Thursday, a total of 4,944 cases have been reported so far. Of them, 4,125 patients were discharged after getting cured, 369 patients were under treatment, 2,722 underwent surgeries while 450 patients died.

In the last 24 hours, eight cases have been reported. Of them, three were from Chittoor and two each from East Godavari and Guntur while 16 patients have been discharged. There was no death.

Chittoor reported the highest number of infections at 799 followed by 748 in Guntur, 637 in Anantapur, 626 in Krishna, 455 in East Godavari, 400 in Visakhapatnam, 357 in Kurnool, 355 in Kadapa, 286 in Prakasam, 247 in Srikakulam, 85 in Nellore, 26 in Vizianagaram and 23 in West Godavari.

State health authorities say black fungus cases were being reported from June and they peaked a few days’ time, the number touching up to 60 cases a day. The state government initiated steps to sensitise the doctors and health personnel for early detection of the infected and provide them treatment.

In the post-Covid scenario, when the people developed symptoms like redness in the eyes, watery nose, black circles around eyes and nose, fever, headache etc, and having been infected with black fungus, the state government provided medical treatment for free.

At present, the state government is procuring injections like amphotericin and posaconazole and medicines from their manufacturers through the AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation to treat black fungus infections.

Government doctor in Vijayawada Dr K Ravi said, “In post-Covid scenario, a good number of men aged between 45 to 55 years, those suffering with multiple health complications and those who failed to get Covid19 vaccine, have fallen victim to the black fungus infection. At present, the intensity of the spread has come down. We advise people to take Covid jab and be safe from getting infected with black fungus.”

A health official said, “The daily cases of black fungus have come down in AP even as states like Maharashtra and Kerala are still showing more cases.”