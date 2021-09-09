Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2021 61 test negative for ...
61 test negative for Nipah virus so far: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2021, 10:07 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 10:07 am IST
She also said more samples would be tested during the day and that at present 64 persons were under observation
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (ANI file photo)
 Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (ANI file photo)

Kozhikode: Test results of 61 people who had come in close contact with the 12-year-old child who succumbed to Nipah have been negative, till now, for the virus infection, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

In a press release, the minister said samples of 15 more persons in the contact list came back negative, taking the total number of people who are in the clear to 61.

 

She also said more samples would be tested during the day and that at present 64 persons were under observation at the Kozhikode Medical College and their health was stable.

As of Wednesday evening the total number of people who tested negative was 46.

Tags: kerala nipah virus, nipah virus scare, health minister veena george, kozhikode medical college, nipah death
Location: India, Kerala, Calicut (Kozhikode)


