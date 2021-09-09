285 dilapidated classrooms in Khammam spell danger

Headmasters, finding it difficult to take classes in such rooms, are conducting classes in sheds built for other purposes or in the open. Representational Image. (AP)

Khammam: Nearly 285 classrooms in different schools across 22 mandals are in urgent need of repairs.

Incessant rains in the present and previous monsoon and closure for nearly 18 months are the main reasons for the damage. Engineers had noticed that 72 classrooms were in dilapidated condition prior to Covid-19 and had sent a proposal accordingly.

The condition of another 285 rooms is even worse after continuous rains completely damaged walls as were roofs of 125 rooms while cement slabs in another 160 started falling.

Headmasters, finding it difficult to take classes in such rooms, are conducting classes in sheds built for other purposes or in the open.

P N Bhaskar, a teacher in a government school in Nelakondapalli, said “Dust of up to five millimeters thick covered the floors and tables when we opened classrooms after a long time. As there was no help from sarpanches, we engaged workers to clean the rooms.”

Being submerged in rainwater, floors in many rooms were damaged. The issue should be taken seriously by the government, opined teachers, students and their parents.

Panchayatraj Teachers Union state president Devarakonda Saidulu said “There is an urgent need for repairing classrooms. The government should allocate funds for the purpose on a priority basis”.

The situation is worst in ten mandals in Khammam district, including 25 classrooms in Khammam rural, 28 in Tirumalayapalem, 24 in Kusumanchi, 22 in Khammam Urban, 20 in Kallur and Mudigonda, 12 each in Konigerla, Madhira and Errupalem and 10 in Bonakal.