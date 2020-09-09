169th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2020 J-K Police arrest 2 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J-K Police arrest 2 people after recovering M4 carbine, other ammunitions from truck

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Sep 9, 2020, 8:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2020, 8:10 pm IST
The persons who were arrested and are being interrogated have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Kuttey and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

SRINAGAR: The security forces late Tuesday night arrested two persons after a US made M4 carbine, an AK rifle and six pistols with live ammunition were found in a goods truck they were driving into Kashmir Valley from Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir.

A spokesman of J-K Police said on Wednesday that the truck was intercepted by a joint team of the local police and Central armed police forces at Jawahar Tunnel, about 91 kilometres south of summer capital Srinagar, “on a tip off”.

 

“The arms and ammunition were being smuggled into Kashmir. The truck was on its way to the Valley from Samba (an area close to the International Border with Pakistan). During the search of the truck, the security forces found one AK rifle with two magazines, one M4 US Carbine with three magazines and six Chinese pistols with 12 magazines concealed in goods being transported to the Valley,” the spokesman said.

The persons who were arrested and are being interrogated have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Kuttey and Shahnawaz Ahmad Mir, both residents of Shopian district of Kashmir. Also, three more persons have been detained by the police for questioning in connection with the recoveries, the police sources said.

 

Tags: jammu and kashmir, militancy in kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


