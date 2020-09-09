168th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,280,613

91,723

Recovered

3,324,060

69,624

Deaths

72,830

1,008

Maharashtra92364165932227027 Andhra Pradesh5064934040744487 Tamil Nadu4692564101167928 Karnataka4043243007706534 Uttar Pradesh2718512057313976 Delhi1935261683244599 West Bengal1838651570293620 Bihar149027132145761 Telangana145163112587906 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat105671861343121 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8949066997360 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura161549342152 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2020 Class 9, Class 12 st ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Class 9, Class 12 students can go to school on voluntary basis from September 21

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 9, 2020, 12:05 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2020, 12:05 am IST
Only schools outside containment zones would be allowed to open.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Come September 21 and students of Class 9 and Class 12 would be able to go to school on a voluntary basis to seek guidance from teachers, as part of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's SOP on partial reopening of schools.

"Health Ministry issues SOP for partial reopening of Schools for students of 9th-12th classes on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers in the context of COVID-19," the health ministry tweeted on Tuesday.

 

However, the SOP added, "This will be subject to written consent of their parents/guardians. Such visits and teacher – student interaction must be organized in a staggered manner."

The decision to open schools for Class 9 and Class 12 students comes with a rider: Only schools outside containment zones would be allowed to open. Furthermore, students, teachers and employees living in containment zones would not be allowed to attend schools.

As per the SOP issued by the ministry, safety measures need to be observed by teachers, employees and students at all times.

 

The safety measures include: i. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible.

ii. Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.

iii. Frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be done wherever feasible.

iv. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

 

v. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest.

vi. Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

vii. Installation & use of Aarogya Setu App may be advised wherever feasible.

...
Tags: coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus precautions, ministry of health and family welfare


Latest From Nation

Newly appointed state election commissioner C Parthasarathi meets Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (left) accompanied by chief secretary Somesh Kumar (right). (Photo: Twitter/TelanganaCMO

C Parthasarathi is Telangana's new State Election Commissioner

An IAF fighter jet flies over the UT amid the prolonged India-China stand off in the region, in Ladakh, Sunday. (PTI)

China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found, to be handed over soon

PLA soldiers seen in the general area of Mukhpari and Rezangla in Ladakh. The Indian Army said PLA soldiers attempted to capture an Indian post armed with machetes, spears and guns.

Tensions soar as India thwarts China's intimidatory move

An Indian Air Force Hercules military transport plane prepares to land at an airbase in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China, on September 8, 2020. (AFP)

India, China must talk to each other to resolve issues, says Russia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found, to be handed over soon

An IAF fighter jet flies over the UT amid the prolonged India-China stand off in the region, in Ladakh, Sunday. (PTI)

Tensions soar as India thwarts China's intimidatory move

PLA soldiers seen in the general area of Mukhpari and Rezangla in Ladakh. The Indian Army said PLA soldiers attempted to capture an Indian post armed with machetes, spears and guns.

India, China must talk to each other to resolve issues, says Russia

An Indian Air Force Hercules military transport plane prepares to land at an airbase in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China, on September 8, 2020. (AFP)

India refutes China's claim, says it did not trangress across LAC and fire shots

Army vehicles move towards eastern Ladakh amid the prolonged India-China stand off, in Leh, Tuesday.

Taj Mahal to reopen on September 21 even as COVID-19 rages

Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham