Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2019 Work for free or wil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Work for free or will send you in prostitution: DCW rescues Assam girl held captive

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 10:07 am IST
The complainant said the minor was held captive and forced to work in adverse conditions without pay.
She claimed that when she expressed her discomfort about working at the couple's place, she was threatened that she would be pushed into prostitution if she refused. (Photo: Representational)
 She claimed that when she expressed her discomfort about working at the couple's place, she was threatened that she would be pushed into prostitution if she refused. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women on Sunday said it has rescued an orphaned Assamese girl held captive and forced to work without pay at a posh house in North West Delhi's Ashok Vihar area.

The DCW 181 women helpline was informed about the 17-year-old girl by an unidentified person, the panel said.  

 

The complainant said the minor was held captive and forced to work in adverse conditions without pay.

The complainant also informed the panel that the girl had an uncle living in Delhi and gave his number for correspondence, it added.  

The minor was not found on the address given by the uncle but in a nearby house, the panel said.  

The girl informed that she was from Tejpur in Assam. She had lost her father six years ago and her mother two years back.

She was lured into a high paying job in Punjab by a boy from the same village. She told the panel that the boy brought her to Punjab and sold her to a Delhi-based placement agent.  

The agent sent her for domestic work to a couple's house in Ashok Vihar where she was promised a salary of Rs 10,000 per month, the panel said.  

She claimed that when she expressed her discomfort about working at the couple's place, she was threatened that she would be pushed into prostitution if she refused.  

She went back to work and was made to work from 6 in the morning till midnight. A case was registered at Ashok Vihar police station and an investigation on, the police said.

...
Tags: prostitution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Prime Minister now stands tall among the world leaders on Twitter, with his handle @narendramodi a little behind that of US President Donald Trump, who has 64 million followers. (Photo: File)

PM Modi remains India's most followed, crosses 50 million mark on Twitter

This was the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Noida: PM Modi attends COP14 UN convention to combat desertification

While Pakistan is set to move a resolution on Kashmir, India is prepared for a counter offensive. (Photo: File)

State of minorities, PoK human rights will be India's counter to Pak at UN

With a passion of becoming a pilot, she quit her engineering studies in Bhubaneswar mid-way and prepared for pilot entrance test in Bhubaneswar. (Photo: Facebook)

23-year old from Odisha becomes first tribal woman to fly commercial plane



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

All-new Apple iPhone revealed

Apple’s upcoming iPhone will pack some killer specifications and completely overhaul the design that we are familiar with.
 

New bug leaves Android users vulnerable to dangerous attacks

Samsung and LG have issued a fix for the bug, Huawei will be including the fix in its next generation of Mate series or P series smartphones.
 

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Good tunes come in small packages

The speakers work in unison to give you a portable stereo effect wherever you carry them, and even work independently.
 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Schools remain shut in Bhopal, Sehore today as heavy rains lashes parts of MP

IMD official PK Shah said Bhopal received 62.1 millimetres of rain between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

After Assam NRC list, plan to build detention centre near Mumbai?

The move came less than a fortnight after NRC in Assam was released on August 31. (Photo: Representational | AFP)

Pakistan 'secretly' releases JeM chief Masood Azhar from custody: report

(Photo: File)

Why Vikram lander stopped receiving signals? Chandrayaan-1's director explains

Chandrayaan 2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (Photo: File)

In 10 yrs, India can set up factory on moon, get Helium-3: Ex-DRDO scientist

Pillai said, 'Now, there are interests from the US, Russia and China to create base on Moon, (so) India will naturally follow'. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham