Villagers flee as Maharashtra flood waters enter Belagavi again

Hubballi: The heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has increased the inflow of water into Krishna river and its tributaries in Belagavi district, forcing many people to desert their villages and move to relief camps again.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called CM B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday and intimated him that the release of water from Koyna reservoir will increase to 2 lakh cusecs. He also requested him to issue a high alert in all river basins in the Mumbai Karnataka region and initiate precautionary measures to move people living on river banks to safe places. This has created more panic among the flood-victims as many of them had undertaken the repair work of houses damaged in the devastating deluge last month.

The rising water level in all seven rivers in Belagavi district has increased the risk of flooding in taluks coming under Chikkodi sub-division. The people of Avaradi, Hirehampiholi and Chikkahampiholi villages in Ramdurg taluk have taken shelter in the relief camps due to release of more water from Malaprabha reservoir. The water has even entered a high school and many houses in Sureban village.

People are performing pooja at temples in many villages seeking divine intervention to stop the floods. Lakamapur village in Nargund taluk has turned into an island and people have deserted the village. Two bike riders were rescued by locals while they were washed away in the flood water of Malaprabha river while trying to cross the overflowing bridge at Konnur village. Seven bridges in Bagalkot are submerged in the flood waters. Meanwhile the people of Yaduravadi villages in Chikkodi taluk staged a protest demanding temporary compensation of Rs 10,000 as they have been rendered homeless due to the flood water of the Krishna river. They contended that they were deprived of the compensation cheques as they had deserted their village for several days to take shelter at the houses of their relatives in other villages.