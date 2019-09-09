Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2019 Villagers flee as Ma ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Villagers flee as Maharashtra flood waters enter Belagavi again

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Sep 9, 2019, 2:29 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 2:29 am IST
Fadnavis informs BSY about release of more water from Koyna.
People from a nomadic tribe involved in agriculture migrating from Koppal in view of floods. (Photo: KPN)
 People from a nomadic tribe involved in agriculture migrating from Koppal in view of floods. (Photo: KPN)

Hubballi: The heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has increased the inflow of water into Krishna river and its tributaries in Belagavi district, forcing many people to desert their villages and move to relief camps again.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis  called CM B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday and intimated him that the release of water from Koyna reservoir will increase to 2 lakh cusecs. He also requested him  to issue a high alert in all river basins in the Mumbai Karnataka region and initiate precautionary measures to move people living on river banks to safe places. This has created more panic among the flood-victims as many of them had undertaken the repair work of houses damaged in the devastating deluge last month.

 

The rising water level in all seven rivers in Belagavi district has increased the risk of flooding in taluks coming under Chikkodi sub-division. The people of Avaradi, Hirehampiholi and Chikkahampiholi villages in Ramdurg taluk have taken shelter in the relief camps due to release of more water from Malaprabha reservoir. The water has even entered a high school and many houses in Sureban village.

People are performing pooja at temples in many villages seeking divine intervention to stop the floods. Lakamapur village in Nargund taluk has turned into an island and people have deserted the village. Two bike riders were rescued by locals while they were washed away in the flood water of Malaprabha river while trying to cross the overflowing bridge at Konnur village. Seven bridges in Bagalkot are submerged in the flood waters. Meanwhile the people of Yaduravadi villages in Chikkodi taluk staged a protest demanding temporary compensation of Rs 10,000 as they have been rendered homeless due to the flood water of the Krishna river. They contended that they were deprived of the compensation cheques as they had deserted their village for several days to take shelter at the houses of their relatives in other villages.

...
Tags: heavy rainfall, relief camps, chief minister devendra fadnavis, chief minister b.s. yediyurappa, flood water
Location: India, Karnataka, Hubballi


Latest From Nation

Picture for representation

Bengaluru: Govt schools told to register their land records

Wilson Garden 5th cross filled with sewage water

Wilson Garden: The muck stops here!

Children at the morning assembly at BGMS campus in Bengaluru (top). Children celebrate the Sankranti festival (right)

BGMS: Helping the needy women across all ages

A file picture of police trying to stop a two wheeler rider

Bengaluru: Hefty fines fail to deter violators



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Good tunes come in small packages

The speakers work in unison to give you a portable stereo effect wherever you carry them, and even work independently.
 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Wilson Garden: The muck stops here!

Wilson Garden 5th cross filled with sewage water

BGMS: Helping the needy women across all ages

Children at the morning assembly at BGMS campus in Bengaluru (top). Children celebrate the Sankranti festival (right)

Bengaluru: Govt schools told to register their land records

Picture for representation

Congress wants special session on floods, drought: Eshwar Khandre

Water being released from Harangi dam in Kodagu

2nd batch of Dasara jumbos to reach Mysuru Palace today

Mysuru district in-charge Minister V. Somanna presides over a meeting with contractors ahead of Dasara
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham