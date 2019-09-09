Union minister Pratap Sarangi pats Kamal Nath govt for saving cows

Bhopal: Union minister of state for animal husbandry Pratap Sarangi has lauded the Kamal Nath-led Congress government for its measures to protect cows in Madhya Pradesh, raising eyebrows in BJP circles here.

Mr Sarangi, while participating in an official programme here on Saturday evening, was effusive in his praise for the Congress government for initiating steps for protection and preservation of cattle in the state.

He took note of the government’s decision to establish 100 hi-tech cow shelters.

“The state government is doing a good job for protection of cattle in MP," he observed.

MP Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja described Mr Sarangi’s remarks as stamp of approval by the Centre for the policy framed by the state.

“This shows how sensitive Chief Minister Kamal Nath is towards protecting and preserving cows. The Congress has promised to protect the cows if the party returns to power in the run-up to the November 2018 Assembly elections," he said.

Mr Saluja said the government had roped in the Birla group to set up 100 hi-tech cow shelters in MP by investing the funds earmarked under its corporate social responsibility.

The government has decided to establish 1,000 cow shelters, besides directing the district administrations to ensure protection of stray cattle from being hit by vehicles.