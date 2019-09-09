Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2019 'Take northeast ...
'Take northeast into confidence on Citizenship Bill': Meghalaya CM to Shah

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2019, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 1:39 pm IST
He requested the Centre to invite all stakeholders to discuss and arrive at a consensus over the issue.
Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday told Union Home Minster Amit Shah that the Northeast has fears on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) and urged him to take all the states of the region into confidence before bringing in the legislation again.

"What will happen after CAB? Will people continuously come from Bangladesh? Will there be any deadline or continuous flow? We in Northeast have such fears," Sangma said.

"We are under the sixth schedule. So will the CAB overlook local laws? Please invite us and look into the interests of the people of the Northeast. Remove our fears. I believe you (Shah) will take care of our fears," Sangma told the Union Home Minister.

The Bill provided for, according Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after seven years of residence in India instead of 12 years, which is the norm currently, even if they do not possess any document.

The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on January 8 but it was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

