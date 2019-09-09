Pakistan 'secretly' releases JeM chief Masood Azhar from custody: report

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions between the two nations, Pakistan has “secretly” released Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar from protective custody to plan terrorist operations while other terror organisations were also working openly, reported News18.

According to Hindustan Times report, two officials said that the Intelligence Bureau has alerted the government about the deployment of additional Pakistani troopers across the border near Rajasthan.

The report also stated that Islamabad is planning “a big action” in Sialkot-Jammu and Rajasthan sectors in the coming days in response to Centre’s move to scrap Article 370.

On Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened “fullest possible response” to India’s moves in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the global community would be responsible for any “catastrophic” aftermath.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Saturday said Pakistan was trying to create trouble and some 230 terrorists have been spotted across the border.

In May 2019, the United Nations designated Azhar as a terrorist after China lifted its hold on the proposal by the US, the UK, and France to list him.

It was a huge victory for India after a decade of relentless efforts to ban the mastermind of several terror attacks against India, including the deadly Pulwama attack against Indian security forces.

Recently, India declared Azhar the first individual terrorist under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Azhar, who is wanted in India for several attacks, including the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack, was among four people declared as individual terrorists on August 4 under a new anti-terror law passed in August. The other four included LeT founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, Mumbai 26/11 attack mastermind Zakir Ur Rehman Lakhvi and 1993 Bombay blast accused Dawood Ibrahim.