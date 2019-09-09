Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2019 Pakistan 'secretly' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan 'secretly' releases JeM chief Masood Azhar from custody: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2019, 9:22 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 9:50 am IST
In May 2019, UN designated Azhar as a terrorist after China lifted its hold on proposal by the US, the UK, and France to list him.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amid heightened tensions between the two nations, Pakistan has “secretly” released Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar from protective custody to plan terrorist operations while other terror organisations were also working openly, reported News18.

According to Hindustan Times report, two officials said that the Intelligence Bureau has alerted the government about the deployment of additional Pakistani troopers across the border near Rajasthan.

 

The report also stated that Islamabad is planning “a big action” in Sialkot-Jammu and Rajasthan sectors in the coming days in response to Centre’s move to scrap Article 370.

On Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened “fullest possible response” to India’s moves in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the global community would be responsible for any “catastrophic” aftermath.

Read | After Imran warns on Art 370, sleepy terror camps came alive in PoK: report

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Saturday said Pakistan was trying to create trouble and some 230 terrorists have been spotted across the border.

In May 2019, the United Nations designated Azhar as a terrorist after China lifted its hold on the proposal by the US, the UK, and France to list him.

It was a huge victory for India after a decade of relentless efforts to ban the mastermind of several terror attacks against India, including the deadly Pulwama attack against Indian security forces.

Recently, India declared Azhar the first individual terrorist under the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Azhar, who is wanted in India for several attacks, including the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack, was among four people declared as individual terrorists on August 4 under a new anti-terror law passed in August. The other four included LeT founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, Mumbai 26/11 attack mastermind Zakir Ur Rehman Lakhvi and 1993 Bombay blast accused Dawood Ibrahim.

...
Tags: jem, masood azhar, united nations, un security council
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

She claimed that when she expressed her discomfort about working at the couple's place, she was threatened that she would be pushed into prostitution if she refused. (Photo: Representational)

Work for free or will send you in prostitution: DCW rescues Assam girl held captive

IMD official PK Shah said Bhopal received 62.1 millimetres of rain between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Schools remain shut in Bhopal, Sehore today as heavy rains lashes parts of MP

The move came less than a fortnight after NRC in Assam was released on August 31. (Photo: Representational | AFP)

After Assam NRC list, plan to build detention centre near Mumbai?

Chandrayaan 2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (Photo: File)

Why Vikram lander stopped receiving signals? Chandrayaan-1's director explains



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

All-new Apple iPhone revealed

Apple’s upcoming iPhone will pack some killer specifications and completely overhaul the design that we are familiar with.
 

New bug leaves Android users vulnerable to dangerous attacks

Samsung and LG have issued a fix for the bug, Huawei will be including the fix in its next generation of Mate series or P series smartphones.
 

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Good tunes come in small packages

The speakers work in unison to give you a portable stereo effect wherever you carry them, and even work independently.
 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Work for free or will send you in prostitution: DCW rescues Assam girl held captive

She claimed that when she expressed her discomfort about working at the couple's place, she was threatened that she would be pushed into prostitution if she refused. (Photo: Representational)

Schools remain shut in Bhopal, Sehore today as heavy rains lashes parts of MP

IMD official PK Shah said Bhopal received 62.1 millimetres of rain between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

After Assam NRC list, plan to build detention centre near Mumbai?

The move came less than a fortnight after NRC in Assam was released on August 31. (Photo: Representational | AFP)

Why Vikram lander stopped receiving signals? Chandrayaan-1's director explains

Chandrayaan 2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (Photo: File)

In 10 yrs, India can set up factory on moon, get Helium-3: Ex-DRDO scientist

Pillai said, 'Now, there are interests from the US, Russia and China to create base on Moon, (so) India will naturally follow'. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham