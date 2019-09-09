Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2019 'No officer has ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'No officer has done anything wrong, don't want anyone to be arrested': Chidambaram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 9, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
Chidambaram was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case.
Chidambaram is housed in Jail number 7 — reserved mainly for economic offenders — that also housed his son Karti. (Photo: File)
 Chidambaram is housed in Jail number 7 — reserved mainly for economic offenders — that also housed his son Karti. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: On Monday, former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is at present lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX Media case said he did not want any officials involved in the case to be arrested as they had done no wrong.

Tweeting on behalf of the leader, his family said: “People have asked me 'If the dozen officers who processed and recommended the case to you have not been arrested, why have you been arrested? Only because you have put the last signature?' I have no answer.”

 

 “No officer has done anything wrong. I do not want anyone to be arrested,” another tweet said.

Chidambaram was sent to 14-day judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case. He is housed in Jail number 7 — reserved mainly for economic offenders — that also housed his son Karti.

...
Tags: inx media case, p chidambaram, cbi, tihar jail
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The ''Queen'', named after Jarpal in Pakistan, is actually royalty on four wheels, a Willy’s jeep, sleek, shiny and in shipshape condition, the object of lavish attention at the 3 Grenadier Regiment's camp, about 40 km from Leh. (Photo: PTI)

Jeep captured from Pak in 1971 stands as 'war trophy' in Army camp near Leh

Modi was addressing 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Greater Noida, UP. (Photo: ANI)

Time to say good-bye to single-use plastic: PM Modi

These speculations came after a closed-door meeting that took place between Congress' two-time former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and BSP supremo Mayawati in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: File | PTI)

Congress, BSP may join hands to fight BJP in Haryana Assembly polls

The restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the valley, but continued in parts of Srinagar – in the interior areas and in the jurisdiction of Maisuma police station of the city, the officials said. (Photo: File)

Restrictions lifted from most areas of Kashmir following abrogation of Article 370



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti S-Presso design, details leaked ahead of unveil

Leaked image shows the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso’s front and side design.
 

All-new Apple iPhone revealed

Apple’s upcoming iPhone will pack some killer specifications and completely overhaul the design that we are familiar with.
 

New bug leaves Android users vulnerable to dangerous attacks

Samsung and LG have issued a fix for the bug, Huawei will be including the fix in its next generation of Mate series or P series smartphones.
 

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Good tunes come in small packages

The speakers work in unison to give you a portable stereo effect wherever you carry them, and even work independently.
 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

From 21 to 26 million hectare: PM Modi sets target to restore land by 2030

Modi was addressing 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Greater Noida, UP. (Photo: ANI)

Congress, BSP may join hands to fight BJP in Haryana Assembly polls

These speculations came after a closed-door meeting that took place between Congress' two-time former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and BSP supremo Mayawati in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: File | PTI)

Restrictions lifted from most areas of Kashmir following abrogation of Article 370

The restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the valley, but continued in parts of Srinagar – in the interior areas and in the jurisdiction of Maisuma police station of the city, the officials said. (Photo: File)

Sri Lankan national held for entering India illegally

Rameswaram Police arrested a Sri Lankan national for entering India illegally. (Photo: Representational)

PM Modi remains India's most followed, crosses 50 million mark on Twitter

The Prime Minister now stands tall among the world leaders on Twitter, with his handle @narendramodi a little behind that of US President Donald Trump, who has 64 million followers. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham