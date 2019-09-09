News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

PM Modi at UNCCD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that India would raise its target for restoring degraded land from 21 million hectares to 26 million hectares by 2030.

Read | Time to say goodbye to single-use plastic: PM Modi

Tarigami shifted to AIIMS: Ailing CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, who has been under house arrest for over a month in Srinagar, was shifted to AIIMS here on Monday morning, officials said.

Read | Detained J&K CPI-M leader Tarigami, shifted to AIIMS

NRC in Maharashtra?: The Maharashtra Home Ministry has written a letter to the Navi Mumbai planning authority asking for land to build a detention centre for illegal immigrants.

Read | After Assam NRC list, plan to build detention centre near Mumbai?

India to get S-400 missiles: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on Sunday said S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India in strict accordance with the schedule.

Read | S-400 systems will be delivered to India within 18-19 months: Russia

Chandrayaan-2: The obstacles on the lunar surface may have been stopping the lander Vikram from receiving signals, Chandrayaan-1 Director Mylswamy Annadurai said on Sunday.

Read | Why Vikram lander stopped receiving signals? Chandrayaan-1's director explains

Masood Azhar 'secretly' released: Amid heightened tensions between the two nations, Pakistan has “secretly” released Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar from protective custody to plan terrorist operations while other terror organisations were also working openly.

Read | Pakistan 'secretly' releases JeM chief Masood Azhar from custody: report

India vs Pakistan at UNHRC: India has drawn a detailed Plan of Action to counter Pakistan on the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Human Rights Council session from September 9-13 in Geneva.

Read | State of minorities, PoK human rights will be India's counter to Pak at UN

British Airways on 48-hr strike: British Airways pilots began a 48-hour strike on Monday, grounding most of the airline's flights and disrupting thousands of travellers' plans in unprecedented industrial action over a pay dispute.

Read | Nearly all flights cancelled, says British Airways as pilots go on 48-hour strike

A hope for ISRO: Not losing hope, the Indian Space Research Organisation continued to make all-out efforts to establish link with Chandrayaan 2's 'Vikram' lander, now lying on the lunar surface after a hard-landing.

Read | ISRO tries to connect with lander, but orbiter has given it reason to smile

Trump's family in politics: On Saturday, Donald Trump’s campaign manager said that the president and his family are “a dynasty that would last for decades”. The remark prompted a speculation about whether Trump’s children might pursue their own bids for public office

Read | Trump’s family is ‘dynasty that will last for decades’, says campaign manager

Nitin Gadkari fined: Amid concerns over the hefty fines for traffic violations under the amended motor vehicles law, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said even he has been fined for speeding on the Bandra-Worli sealink in Mumbai.

Read | 'Even I paid fine for speeding,' says Nitin Gadkari on revised traffic rules

Chinmayanand accused of rape: BJP leader and former Union Minister Chinmayanand has been accused of rape by a young woman who went missing for a week from her home in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh and was found in Rajasthan.

Read | BJP's Chinmayanand accused of rape by UP student, complaint filed in Delhi

Terror alert in Kerala: Kerala police, on Monday, have issued alerts to all districts across the state following Army's warning of a terror attack. Kerala's Director General of Police Loknath Behera has asked police officials to keep strict vigil at public places.

Read | Kerala on terror alert after abondoned boats found in Sir Creek

Ghar waapsi of Kalyan Singh: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Monday became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh who was earlier in BJP has rejoined the party after completing his term as the Governor of Rajasthan.

Read | Ghar Waapsi of Kalyan Singh as he demits Rajasthan Governor's office

Shashi Tharoor makes more controversial statements: Just a day after senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stated that the solution to revive the Congress party in the Hindi heartland wasn’t “majority appeasement” or offering some sort of a “Hindutva Lite” like a “Coke Lite” which would reduce it to “Congress Zero”, he said that he did not join the Congress for a lifelong career.

Read | ‘Didn't join Cong for lifelong career’: Tharoor after ‘Hindutva lite’ remark

BSP to contest all seats in Haryana: Satish Chandra Misra, Bahujan Samaj Party's Rajya Sabha MP on Monday said, "BSP will contest alone on all 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. We will not have alliance with Congress or anybody else."

Read | BSP to contest all 90 seats in Haryana, confirms no alliance with Congress

China backs Pakistan: China on Monday opposed 'any unilateral actions that complicate the situation' in Jammu and Kashmir as it maintained that the issue should be "peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements."

Read | China ‘paying attention to situation in J&K’, opposes any unilateral action