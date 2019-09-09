Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2019 News Digest: A smart ...
Nation, Current Affairs

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2019, 9:07 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 9:07 pm IST
Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Have you missed any news today? Here are the top national, international headlines of the day.

 

 

PM Modi at UNCCD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that India would raise its target for restoring degraded land from 21 million hectares to 26 million hectares by 2030.

Read | Time to say goodbye to single-use plastic: PM Modi

Tarigami shifted to AIIMS: Ailing CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, who has been under house arrest for over a month in Srinagar, was shifted to AIIMS here on Monday morning, officials said.

Read | Detained J&K CPI-M leader Tarigami, shifted to AIIMS

NRC in Maharashtra?: The Maharashtra Home Ministry has written a letter to the Navi Mumbai planning authority asking for land to build a detention centre for illegal immigrants.

Read | After Assam NRC list, plan to build detention centre near Mumbai?

India to get S-400 missiles: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on Sunday said S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India in strict accordance with the schedule.

Read |  S-400 systems will be delivered to India within 18-19 months: Russia

Chandrayaan-2:  The obstacles on the lunar surface may have been stopping the lander Vikram from receiving signals, Chandrayaan-1 Director Mylswamy Annadurai said on Sunday.

Read |  Why Vikram lander stopped receiving signals? Chandrayaan-1's director explains

Masood Azhar 'secretly' released: Amid heightened tensions between the two nations, Pakistan has “secretly” released Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar from protective custody to plan terrorist operations while other terror organisations were also working openly.

Read |  Pakistan 'secretly' releases JeM chief Masood Azhar from custody: report

India vs Pakistan at UNHRC: India has drawn a detailed Plan of Action to counter Pakistan on the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Human Rights Council session from September 9-13 in Geneva.

Read |  State of minorities, PoK human rights will be India's counter to Pak at UN

British Airways on 48-hr strike: British Airways pilots began a 48-hour strike on Monday, grounding most of the airline's flights and disrupting thousands of travellers' plans in unprecedented industrial action over a pay dispute.

Read |  Nearly all flights cancelled, says British Airways as pilots go on 48-hour strike

A hope for ISRO: Not losing hope, the Indian Space Research Organisation continued to make all-out efforts to establish link with Chandrayaan 2's 'Vikram' lander, now lying on the lunar surface after a hard-landing.

Read |  ISRO tries to connect with lander, but orbiter has given it reason to smile

Trump's family in politics: On Saturday, Donald Trump’s campaign manager said that the president and his family are “a dynasty that would last for decades”. The remark prompted a speculation about whether Trump’s children might pursue their own bids for public office

Read |  Trump’s family is ‘dynasty that will last for decades’, says campaign manager

Nitin Gadkari fined: Amid concerns over the hefty fines for traffic violations under the amended motor vehicles law, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said even he has been fined for speeding on the Bandra-Worli sealink in Mumbai.

Read | 'Even I paid fine for speeding,' says Nitin Gadkari on revised traffic rules

Chinmayanand accused of rape: BJP leader and former Union Minister Chinmayanand has been accused of rape by a young woman who went missing for a week from her home in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh and was found in Rajasthan.

Read | BJP's Chinmayanand accused of rape by UP student, complaint filed in Delhi

Terror alert in Kerala: Kerala police, on Monday, have issued alerts to all districts across the state following Army's warning of a terror attack. Kerala's Director General of Police Loknath Behera has asked police officials to keep strict vigil at public places.

Read | Kerala on terror alert after abondoned boats found in Sir Creek

Ghar waapsi of Kalyan Singh: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Monday became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh who was earlier in BJP has rejoined the party after completing his term as the Governor of Rajasthan.

Read | Ghar Waapsi of Kalyan Singh as he demits Rajasthan Governor's office

Shashi Tharoor makes more controversial statements: Just a day after senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stated that the solution to revive the Congress party in the Hindi heartland wasn’t “majority appeasement” or offering some sort of a “Hindutva Lite” like a “Coke Lite” which would reduce it to “Congress Zero”, he said that he did not join the Congress for a lifelong career.

Read | ‘Didn't join Cong for lifelong career’: Tharoor after ‘Hindutva lite’ remark

BSP to contest all seats in Haryana: Satish Chandra Misra, Bahujan Samaj Party's Rajya Sabha MP on Monday said, "BSP will contest alone on all 90 seats in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. We will not have alliance with Congress or anybody else."

Read | BSP to contest all 90 seats in Haryana, confirms no alliance with Congress

China backs Pakistan: China on Monday opposed 'any unilateral actions that complicate the situation' in Jammu and Kashmir as it maintained that the issue should be "peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements."

Read | China ‘paying attention to situation in J&K’, opposes any unilateral action

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, shashi tharoor, kalyan singh, chinmayanand
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Tamil Nadu Chief minister E Palaniswami. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister woos investors in Dubai

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo: File)

Telangana: No mention of TRS poll promises in budget, say Congress and BJP

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: PTI)

Govt will not shy away from taking bold decisions: S Jaishankar

Congres said that certain state ministers also protested to the amendment and had noted that auction would have provided resources to them. (Photo: File)

Congress seeks probe in renewing mining contracts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Vikram lander

Vikram while on its descent to soft land on the lunar’s south polar region apparently lost control and crash landed on the lunar surface snapping communication links. On September 8, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Top-spec Kia Seltos GTX+ diesel-AT, petrol-DCT to be introduced at Rs 16.99 lakh

Buyers eyeing a diesel-powered Seltos in GT Line trim can only pick the GTX+ Diesel-AT.
 

Jeep captured from Pak in 1971 stands as 'war trophy' in Army camp near Leh

The ''Queen'', named after Jarpal in Pakistan, is actually royalty on four wheels, a Willy’s jeep, sleek, shiny and in shipshape condition, the object of lavish attention at the 3 Grenadier Regiment's camp, about 40 km from Leh. (Photo: PTI)
 

‘Giant leap’: Pak's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

Her comments came after ISRO lost contact with Vikram lander in a last-minute snag barely 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the Moon's South Pole early on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter | @namirasalim)
 

Here's what happened when Vivek and Abhishek faced each other at PV Sindhu's event

Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bengaluru: Children made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

Five children in the age group of 5-11 years who are suffering from life threatening diseases were made Commissioner of Police for one day. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu temple holds special prayers to establish link with Vikram lander

Vikram while on its descent to soft land on the lunar’s south polar region apparently lost control and crash landed on the lunar surface snapping communication links. On September 8, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said it has found its moon lander Vikram on the lunar surface. (Photo: Twitter)

Kerala on terror alert after abondoned boats found in Sir Creek

Policemen have been instructed to keep strict vigil at public places. (Photo: Representational image)

Amid rift in MP Congress, Sonia Gandhi summons Kamal Nath, Scindia to Delhi

Sonia Gandhi on Thursday sternly took up to all the ongoing bickering factors of Madhya Pradesh unit of the party and asked them to sort out their differences. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Start counting your days,' Sirsa tells Nath as MHA reopens 1984 Sikh riot case

Watch: Baby falls off speeding SUV in Kerala; crawls away while parents doze off

A forest official saw the baby crawling near the check post. She had sustained injuries on her head. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham