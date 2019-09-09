Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2019 Mamata does politics ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mamata does politics of appeasement, terror: Kailash Vijayvargiya

ANI
Published Sep 9, 2019, 8:20 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 8:20 am IST
A BJP delegation led by Vijayvargiya visited Sandeshkhali area where three months back two BJP workers were attacked by TMC workers.
'Three months back BJP worker Pradeep Mandal and Sukanto Mandal were attacked by almost 400 persons. The attackers were the men of a smuggler,' Vijayvargiya said. (Photo: File)
 'Three months back BJP worker Pradeep Mandal and Sukanto Mandal were attacked by almost 400 persons. The attackers were the men of a smuggler,' Vijayvargiya said. (Photo: File)

North 24 Parganas: BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya here on Sunday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does politics of "appeasement" and "terror".

A BJP delegation led by Vijayvargiya visited Sandeshkhali area where three months back two BJP workers were allegedly attacked by TMC workers.

 

"Three months back BJP worker Pradeep Mandal and Sukanto Mandal were attacked by almost 400 persons. The attackers were the men of a smuggler. Ninety days have passed and police have arrested no one while accused are roaming free and creating terror," said Kailash Vijayvargiya.

"This all happens due to terror and appeasement politics of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," said Vijayvargiya.

Earlier in June, a 12-hour long bandh was called by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) witnessing strong protests being organised by party workers against the killing of party workers in Basirhat region of the district.

...
Tags: kailash vijayvargiya, bjp, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal


Latest From Nation

PM Modi was replying to a tweet that said: 'History was created yesterday by 16-year-old Priyavrata son of Smt Aparna and Sri Devadatta Patil While studying Veda and Nyaya from his father, he studied all Vyakarana Maha Granthas from Sri Mohana Sharma and passed 14 levels of Tenali Pariksha, Youngest to pass the MahaPariksha.' (Photo: Twitter)

16-yr-old boy becomes youngest to pass 'mahapariksha'; PM tweets congratulations

The carcasses of the dogs were found strewn at various spots on Girda-Savaldabara Road in a forest area in the east Maharashtra district on Thursday evening, an official said. (Representational Image)

Legs tied with strings, 90 stray dogs found dead in Maharashtra; case registered

As per norms, there should one UPHC for every 10,000 people with one medical officer, one public health care nurse, three to eight auxiliary nurses/ midwives (ANMs), one Class Four employee to maintain records and five to 20 Asha workers per each. (Representational image)

Shortage of Urban PHCs a major cause of concern

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Hyderabad: Varsity delays exams for distance learning



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New bug leaves Android users vulnerable to dangerous attacks

Samsung and LG have issued a fix for the bug, Huawei will be including the fix in its next generation of Mate series or P series smartphones.
 

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Good tunes come in small packages

The speakers work in unison to give you a portable stereo effect wherever you carry them, and even work independently.
 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

16-yr-old boy becomes youngest to pass 'mahapariksha'; PM tweets congratulations

PM Modi was replying to a tweet that said: 'History was created yesterday by 16-year-old Priyavrata son of Smt Aparna and Sri Devadatta Patil While studying Veda and Nyaya from his father, he studied all Vyakarana Maha Granthas from Sri Mohana Sharma and passed 14 levels of Tenali Pariksha, Youngest to pass the MahaPariksha.' (Photo: Twitter)

Legs tied with strings, 90 stray dogs found dead in Maharashtra; case registered

The carcasses of the dogs were found strewn at various spots on Girda-Savaldabara Road in a forest area in the east Maharashtra district on Thursday evening, an official said. (Representational Image)

Wilson Garden: The muck stops here!

Wilson Garden 5th cross filled with sewage water

BGMS: Helping the needy women across all ages

Children at the morning assembly at BGMS campus in Bengaluru (top). Children celebrate the Sankranti festival (right)

Bengaluru: Govt schools told to register their land records

Picture for representation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham