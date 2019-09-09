Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2019 India, Pakistan at 1 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India, Pakistan at 15-day anti-terror drill in Russia amid tension

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 9, 2019, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 6:23 pm IST
Apart from India and Pakistan, host Russia along with 5 other nations will participate in the drill.
This is the first time since the Balakot anti-terror airstrikes in February that armed forces nuclear-powered neighbours India and Pakistan will participate on a common platform. (Photo: File | Representational)
 This is the first time since the Balakot anti-terror airstrikes in February that armed forces nuclear-powered neighbours India and Pakistan will participate on a common platform. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: India will participate in a joint international anti-terror military drill with Pakistan from Monday despite tensions between the two nations over Article 370.

The 15-day-long military exercise commences from Orenburg, Russia. This will be under the aid of China-backed Shanghai Co-operation Organisation, news agency IANS reported.

 

Apart from India and Pakistan, host Russia along with five other nations including China will participate in the annual military training exercise.

The exercise, TSENTR 2019 comprises of two modules. The first one will focus on counter-terror operations, repelling airstrikes, reconnaissance operations and defensive measures. The second one will focus on offensive operations.

This is the first time since the Balakot anti-terror airstrikes in February that armed forces nuclear-powered neighbours India and Pakistan will participate on a common platform.  

The exercise is being held at a time when India-Pakistan relations are at an all-time low.

It will focus on evaluating the level of troop preparedness, acquisition of required skills and raising levels of inter-operability.

The other countries participating in the drill are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

...
Tags: tsentr 2019, anti-terror military drill
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sonia Gandhi on Thursday sternly took up to all the ongoing bickering factors of Madhya Pradesh unit of the party and asked them to sort out their differences. (Photo: File | PTI)

Amid rift in MP Congress, Sonia Gandhi summons Kamal Nath, Scindia to Delhi

'Start counting your days,' Sirsa tells Nath as MHA reopens 1984 Sikh riot case

In her complaint to the police, the law student has claimed that she was raped and exploited by Chinmayanand for a year. (Photo: File)

BJP's Chinmayanand accused of rape by UP student, complaint filed in Delhi

Policemen have been instructed to keep strict vigil at public places. (Photo: Representational image)

Kerala on terror alert after abondoned boats found in Sir Creek



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top-spec Kia Seltos GTX+ diesel-AT, petrol-DCT to be introduced at Rs 16.99 lakh

Buyers eyeing a diesel-powered Seltos in GT Line trim can only pick the GTX+ Diesel-AT.
 

Jeep captured from Pak in 1971 stands as 'war trophy' in Army camp near Leh

The ''Queen'', named after Jarpal in Pakistan, is actually royalty on four wheels, a Willy’s jeep, sleek, shiny and in shipshape condition, the object of lavish attention at the 3 Grenadier Regiment's camp, about 40 km from Leh. (Photo: PTI)
 

‘Giant leap’: Pak's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

Her comments came after ISRO lost contact with Vikram lander in a last-minute snag barely 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the Moon's South Pole early on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter | @namirasalim)
 

Here's what happened when Vivek and Abhishek faced each other at PV Sindhu's event

Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bengaluru: Children made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

Five children in the age group of 5-11 years who are suffering from life threatening diseases were made Commissioner of Police for one day. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manipur: 'No schoolbag day' appreciated by teachers and students

The government has also directed the schools to ensure that students take part in extra co-curricular activities, games and sports and recreation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala on terror alert after abondoned boats found in Sir Creek

Policemen have been instructed to keep strict vigil at public places. (Photo: Representational image)

Amid rift in MP Congress, Sonia Gandhi summons Kamal Nath, Scindia to Delhi

Sonia Gandhi on Thursday sternly took up to all the ongoing bickering factors of Madhya Pradesh unit of the party and asked them to sort out their differences. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Start counting your days,' Sirsa tells Nath as MHA reopens 1984 Sikh riot case

Watch: Baby falls off speeding SUV in Kerala; crawls away while parents doze off

A forest official saw the baby crawling near the check post. She had sustained injuries on her head. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Matter is serious', says police as minor girl raped by vice-principal, teacher

The FIR was lodged against the two teachers, including the vice-principal, and school's sickroom nurse, under different sections of the IPC. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham