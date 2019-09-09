India, Pakistan at 15-day anti-terror drill in Russia amid tension

This is the first time since the Balakot anti-terror airstrikes in February that armed forces nuclear-powered neighbours India and Pakistan will participate on a common platform. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: India will participate in a joint international anti-terror military drill with Pakistan from Monday despite tensions between the two nations over Article 370.

The 15-day-long military exercise commences from Orenburg, Russia. This will be under the aid of China-backed Shanghai Co-operation Organisation, news agency IANS reported.

Apart from India and Pakistan, host Russia along with five other nations including China will participate in the annual military training exercise.

The exercise, TSENTR 2019 comprises of two modules. The first one will focus on counter-terror operations, repelling airstrikes, reconnaissance operations and defensive measures. The second one will focus on offensive operations.

This is the first time since the Balakot anti-terror airstrikes in February that armed forces nuclear-powered neighbours India and Pakistan will participate on a common platform.

The exercise is being held at a time when India-Pakistan relations are at an all-time low.

It will focus on evaluating the level of troop preparedness, acquisition of required skills and raising levels of inter-operability.

The other countries participating in the drill are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.