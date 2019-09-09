CPM, Congress oppose ‘stringent’ Motor Vehicles Act

A high-level meet convened by the chief minister the other day decided not to strictly enforce the revised penalties at least till the end of the Onam festive season.

Kochi: The implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles Act that incorporates hefty fines for offences invited sharp criticism from various corners even as the state government has directed agencies such as the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) and the police to go slow on its imposition.

While ruling CPM on Sunday attacked the Centre for introducing the "unscientific" changes, opposition Congress flayed the state government for implementing the provisions "without any mercy".

"The stiff penalties will lead to corruption. There are chances of offenders settling for lesser fine upon mutual agreement with officers and the same won't come to the government coffers," CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters.

"Effective interventions should be made for reducing rising road mishaps. But imposition of hefty fines will only lead to corruption and put additional burden on the common man. Necessary changes should be made in the MV Act considering all these factors," he said.

A high-level meet convened by the chief minister the other day decided not to strictly enforce the revised penalties at least till the end of the Onam festive season.

"We've directed the MVD to study the amendments and suggest possible measures for changes in the amended Act.Will request the state government to suspend implementation of the new provisions till the shortcomings are addressed," Mr Balakrishnan said.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala attacked the state government for implementing the amended Act. "Instead of implementing existing motor vehicles rules effectively, the government is penalising people by imposing hefty fines, which cannot be accepted…States like Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal have already announced they will not implement the amended MV Act…," he said in a statement.

The Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which imposed stricter penalties in an attempt to improve road safety, in July and the same came into effect from September 1. Under the new law, people will be fined Rs 10,000 for drunken driving, which was earlier Rs 2,000. The fine for dangerous driving has gone up from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000.