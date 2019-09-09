Congress, BSP may join hands to fight BJP in Haryana Assembly polls

These speculations came after a closed-door meeting that took place between Congress' two-time former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and BSP supremo Mayawati in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: There are speculations over a pre-poll alliance between Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Haryana as the elections are slated for the state in October.

These speculations came after a closed-door meeting that took place between Congress' two-time former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and BSP supremo Mayawati in New Delhi on Sunday, new agency IANS reported.

The meeting reportedly lasted for half an hour. Newly-appointed state Congress President, Kumari Selja was also present at the meeting.

The elections will be contested for 90 seats in the BJP ruled state.

Last week, Mayawati had withdrawn her party's pre-poll alliance with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) led by Dushyant Chautala.

JJP is Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) breakaway faction.

JJP had offered BSP 40 seats which it refused.

Mayawati, on her refusal of seats and decision to end the alliance, had said the proposed seat-sharing formula was 'inappropriate'.

PM Modi on Sunday, presented his 100-days of the governance report card in Rohtak.

He also praised the incumbent CM of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar for fighting nepotism and corruption.

Khattar, who is a first time legislator plans on improving BJP's tally in the upcoming assembly elections.