Bhubaneswar: Man on SpiceJet flight falls ill, dies after emergency landing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Sep 9, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 2:05 am IST
He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead following medical examination.
SpiceJet personnel shift the passenger after the flight landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. (DC)
BHUBANESWAR: A Kolkata-bound SpiceJet flight was diverted to Bhubaneswar due to a medical emergency after a passenger fell ill on board the aircraft.

After landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar, the passenger, identified as Ashok Kumar Sharma, aged 48, was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

 

The passenger was travelling on SpiceJet 623 from Chennai to Kolkata. He had boarded the flight at Chennai at 9.35 am. The aircraft was diverted to Bhubaneswar at 11.15 am after the 48-year-old passenger complained of breathing problems. As per the pilot’s request, an ambulance and a doctor on arrival were made available.

The AAI fire ambulance took the passenger to the medical room in Terminal 1 Arrival for check-up as soon as the aircraft landed and rolled to a halt. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead following medical examination.

The body was later sent to the Capital Hospital here for autopsy.

Tags: spicejet, medical emergency
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


