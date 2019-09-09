Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2019 Amit Shah says Artic ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah says Article 371 not to be altered

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Sep 9, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Ever since the Central government moved a Presidential order on August 5 scrapping Article 370, which gave J&K its special powers.
Home minister Amit Shah at the 68th plenary session of North Eastern Council in Guwahati on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah here on Sunday said that the Centre is not going to touch Article 371, which is the “special provision” for the Northeastern states in the Constitution.

Referring that some forces, which don’t want to see the peace and prosperity prevailing in the northeastern states, have been trying to create confusion by equating the Article 371 with the Article 370 of Jammu & Kashmir, Mr Shah said, “Article 371 of the Indian Constitution is a special provision. The BJP government respects Article 371 and its clauses from A to J prevalent in eight Northeastern states and will not alter it in any way.”

 

He regretted that after abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, there have been attempts to misinform and misguide the people in Northeastern states that the Centre would also scrap Article 371.

Clarifying that Article 370 was temporary in nature but Article 371 is a special provision for the Northeastern states and there is a vast difference between the two, Mr Shah while addressing the 68th plenary session of the North East Council said, “I have clarified in Parliament that this is not going to happen and I am saying it again in the presence of eight chief ministers of northeastern states that the Centre will not touch Article 371.”

Ever since the Central government moved a Presidential order on August 5 scrapping Article 370, which gave Jammu & Kashmir its special powers, and divided the state into two Union Territories, a debate was sparked in Northeastern states on Article 371.

Tags: amit shah, article 371, article 370
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


