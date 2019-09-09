Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2019 Airport staff too wi ...
Airport staff too will face Breath Analyser tests

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Sep 9, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 2:13 am IST
Around 60 pilots fail test every year despite it being mandatory pre-flight.
 DGCA plans to bring maintenance engineers, flight dispatchers, Air Traffic Control officials and others under BA tests. (Representational image)

New Delhi: In a bid to reduce human errors in aviation sector, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is shortly going to issue orders to bring aircraft maintenance engineers, flight dispatchers, Air Traffic Control officials (ATCOs), all machine operators and vehicle drivers working at airports under Breath Analyser (BA) tests.  

“All such personnel are critical for the safety of aircraft operations. They act as the support system for the flight crew. Any failure on their part can imperil safety,” said DGCA chief Arun Kumar.

 

As of now, the DGCA conducts 100 per cent BA tests on pilots and cabin crew. BA test is also mandatory for off-duty pilots traveling in the cockpit as additional crew members.  

However, despite the pre-flight and post-flight BA tests being mandatory, the number of pilots and crew cabin failing the test is high in India. Senior officials said that on an average the number of crew members failing BA test is between 250-300 while nearly 50-60 pilots fail BA test every year. There are 8,441 transport pilots and 15,983 commercial pilots operating in India. The number of cabin crew is 16,000. There are 14,541 aircraft engineers, 672 flight dispatchers and about 3,000 ATCOs.

As per International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) recommendations, the level of blood-alcohol compatible with safe flying is ‘zero’. And even when the blood alcohol levels are zero in the body, there could be some effect of hangover, which is mainly due to congeners which may take 15 to 18 hours to get dissipated and may cause ill-effects for up to 36 hours. Even 12 hours after a bout of drink, when blood alcohol level remains zero, there would be a decrement in task performance.

It is mentioned in the air safety documents, the DGCA has said, that alcohol present in body even in small quantities jeopardises flight safety on several counts and is likely to adversely affect an aviator well into the hangover period. It underlined that alcohol also interferes with the enzymatic cellular process or oxidation, causing hypoxia and reducing the individual’s tolerance with increase in altitude.

“Consumption of alcohol results in significant deterioration of psychomotor performance and decreases the amount of mental capacity available to deal with many essential tasks involved in the conduct of safe flight. Should an emergency occur in-flight, the crew member under the influence of alcohol is not capable of dealing with the problem,” the DGCA document says.

In fact, in the event of an accident at an airport or in its near vicinity, the officer in-charge of the airport has to ensure that the crew members are immediately subjected to medical check-up for consumption of alcohol.

