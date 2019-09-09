Nation Current Affairs 09 Sep 2019 100 days of vendetta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

100 days of vendetta politics, says Congress leader Kapil Sibal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Alleged that the government’s 100 days in office have been characterised by “arrogance, uncertainty and vendetta politics”.
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference on 100 days of NDA government at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
 Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference on 100 days of NDA government at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: As the NDA completed hundred days in office, the Congress launched a scathing attack on the government. Senior leader Kapil Sibal, addressing a press conference, alleged that the government’s 100 days in office have been characterised by “arrogance, uncertainty and vendetta politics”.

He further stated that the massive mandate to the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls had given it an opportunity to provide relief to the common man, but what happened was the opposite.

 

He said, “Common man’s problems are increasing, lapdog media is becoming even more biased, atrocities against women increasing, there is no strategy on education and health, small trader is in distress, and there is vendetta politics against political opponents.”

Congress also alleged that the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are being misused by the government against the opposition.

The Congress leader further said, “The agencies apply the law selectively on opposition leaders while those belonging to the BJP are given an easy escape route. Such as those of Kuldeep Sengar (Unnao rape accused), Mukul Roy (Saradha chit fund scam), Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa (land and mining scam) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vyapam scam).”

...
Tags: congress, kapil sibal, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

People from a nomadic tribe involved in agriculture migrating from Koppal in view of floods. (Photo: KPN)

Villagers flee as Maharashtra flood waters enter Belagavi again

Laxman Savadi Deputy Chief Minister

B S Yediyurappa successor? Not at all: Laxman Savadi

Fencing before old bus stand which has been shifted to a temporary bus stand at Thanjavur. (Photo: DC)

Thanjavur: Traders protest shifting bus stands for smart city scheme

CM B.S. Yediyurappa with DyCM Dr. Ashwathnarayana, ministers Basavaraj Bommai, R. Ashok, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjuna, MP P.C. Mohan and others during CM's city rounds, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Lakes, Metro, infra: B S Yediyurappa doles it out big for city



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Good tunes come in small packages

The speakers work in unison to give you a portable stereo effect wherever you carry them, and even work independently.
 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress leader on BJP rolls

Spokesman of Congress here on Sunday created a flutter when he claimed that he was inducted into the BJP without his consent.

Hyderabad: Penalty shocker awaits Discoms

For the first two hours, power utilities were to pay 50 per cent for unscheduled power cuts per hour, and 100 per cent for each subsequent hour.

Hygiene goes for a toss in Aswachch Hyderabad

Animals resting on the road

Hyderabad: Morning explosion spreads panic, has cops on toes

Police personnel from different wings and officials of the Intelligence, Counter Intelligence Cell and OCTOPUS (Organi-sation for Counter-Terrorist Operations) inspected the scene.

Godavari near 3rd danger level

People cross a road inundated in Godavari flood water at VR Puram in East Godavari district on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham