100 days of vendetta politics, says Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference on 100 days of NDA government at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: As the NDA completed hundred days in office, the Congress launched a scathing attack on the government. Senior leader Kapil Sibal, addressing a press conference, alleged that the government’s 100 days in office have been characterised by “arrogance, uncertainty and vendetta politics”.

He further stated that the massive mandate to the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls had given it an opportunity to provide relief to the common man, but what happened was the opposite.

He said, “Common man’s problems are increasing, lapdog media is becoming even more biased, atrocities against women increasing, there is no strategy on education and health, small trader is in distress, and there is vendetta politics against political opponents.”

Congress also alleged that the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are being misused by the government against the opposition.

The Congress leader further said, “The agencies apply the law selectively on opposition leaders while those belonging to the BJP are given an easy escape route. Such as those of Kuldeep Sengar (Unnao rape accused), Mukul Roy (Saradha chit fund scam), Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa (land and mining scam) and Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vyapam scam).”