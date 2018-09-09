TD chief Chandrababu Naidu sets up panel for alliance

Hyderabad: AP Chief Minister and Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has given enough indications on an alliance with the Congress. Mr Naidu has constituted a committee under the leadership of Telangana TD president L. Ramana and asked it to submit the report on alliance within two days. Naidu said, "You take a decision whichever is useful for TD on alliance. Whatever decision you take, I will endorse it."

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also left the decision on the TPCC whether to form the alliance or not. TPCC President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Telangana TD president L. Ramana have already held discussions on the issue.