search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Seeking, accepting sexual favours ‘punishable’ under new anti-corruption law

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2018, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2018, 1:27 pm IST
The new anti-corruption law incorporates term 'undue advantage', which means any gratification other than legal remuneration.
Senior SC lawyer G Venkatesh Rao said term 'undue advantage' could mean any favours which are non-monetary, like expensive gifts or any kind of freebies, giving a free holiday or payment of airline tickets and stay. (Representational Image)
 Senior SC lawyer G Venkatesh Rao said term 'undue advantage' could mean any favours which are non-monetary, like expensive gifts or any kind of freebies, giving a free holiday or payment of airline tickets and stay. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Seeking and accepting sexual favours can be considered a bribe under the new anti-corruption law with the accused getting up to seven years jail term, a senior government official said Sunday.

The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 incorporates the umbrella term “undue advantage”, which means any gratification other than legal remuneration and also includes expensive club memberships and hospitality, the official explained.

 

The word “gratification” is not limited to pecuniary gratifications or to gratifications estimable in money, says the amended anti-corruption law.

The act has been notified in late July by the central government after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The 2018 law amends the 30-year-old Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, that covers instances of corruption by public servants.

“Under the amended law, investigating agencies like the CBI can now book officials for seeking and accepting sexual favours, expensive club memberships and hospitality or for providing employment to close friends or relatives among others,” the official said.

It also has the provision to punish bribe givers with a jail term of maximum of seven years.

Before this, bribe givers were not covered in any domestic legislation to check corruption.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer G Venkatesh Rao said the term “undue advantage” could mean any favours which are non-monetary, like expensive gifts or any kind of freebies, giving a free holiday or payment of airline tickets and stay.

“It would also encompass payments for any goods and services deliverable any other commercial entity too, like down payments for the purchase of property or movables and or payments towards memberships of clubs etc. It also includes more specifically sexual favours, which is the most reprehensible of all expectations,” Rao said.

Five years ago, the government introduced the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013 to expand the definition of bribery and to cover graft in the private sector. The term used to define bribery related offences then was "financial or other advantage".

In November 2015, some official amendments were moved to replace the term "financial or other advantage" with "undue advantage" to make "any gratification other than legal remuneration" punishable.

The official amendments were moved after a Law Commission report in February 2015 suggested there should be a distinction between 'due' and 'undue' financial or other advantage.

“…financial or other advantage being interpreted using ejusdem generis, does not seem to cover sexual favours in return for the public servant's acts or omissions. Thus, the proposed amendment is actually narrowing the scope of corruption, instead of the stated intent of expanding it,” it had said in its report on the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.

A Parliamentary panel that examined the bill also endorsed the Law Commission's stand in its report presented in Parliament in 2016.

“The committee, however, notes that the Law Commission of India in its two hundred fifty-fourth report (February, 2015) has suggested to use the expressions 'undue advantage' in the PC Act. The committee endorses the aforesaid amendments proposed to section 2 of the PC Act, 1988 under the clause,” it said.

The committee had also said it “apprehends that the enforcement/probe agencies may misuse the said expression to harass public servant as well as members of civil society in corruption cases and advises that adequate precautions be taken in this regard”.

According to Rao, the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, was brought about with the intention of including all kinds of illegal gratification under the microscope, in addition to monetary means of corruption.

The expression “undue advantage” was previously used by the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which India ratified in 2011, he said.

However, the term definitely needs more specific definition for courts to apply the law to individual instances, Rao added.

Another legal expert Simranjeet Singh said the consequential effect of the amendment to the act is the increase in the ambit of the term “undue advantage”. It must be therefore ensured that there is no misuse of the statute by investigating agencies, he said.

“This can certainly be ensured by defining the said term in a more definite manner to rule out any ambiguity,” said Singh, principal associate at the Delhi-based law firm Athena Legal. 

Tags: anti-corruption law, prevention of corruption (amendment) act 2018, law commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

US Open 2018: A champ is born in Naomi Osaka but Serena Williams remains the Queen

Osaka would go on to make a name for herself in the end but a fitting finale at Flushing Meadows left a bitter taste in the mouth of many fans. (Photo: AFP)
 

People are claiming to have lost weight and cured acne by drinking urine

Meanwhile scientists say there is no evidence that such a trend is beneficial (Photo: AFP)
 

Fake mobile chargers can be deadly, here’s how to identify them

Reports have been emerging about smartphones getting blasted during charging, killing their owners. (Photo:Pixabay)
 

Dracula was right: Transfusions of young blood will put end to sickness in old age

Professor Partridge's study found that when older mice were given young blood they did not develop age-related diseases and maintained sharp cognitive function, while younger ones given older blood saw the opposite effect. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

The 23-year-old was ordered to attend a Restorative Justice hearing, during which zookeepers told him that he had traumatised the simians. (Photo: AP)
 

This is what the budget iPhone XS protection will look like

Popular case maker Speck, has already started selling their products at Walmart.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Is this a joke: SC's response when told judge gave order on WhatsApp call

The bench issued notice to Jharkhand on the plea by both the accused, who have sought transfer of their cases from Hazaribagh to New Delhi, and asked the state to respond to it within two weeks. (Photo: File)

Kerala lawmaker calls nun 'prostitute' in sex assault case

It is not the first time PC George has mad any statements like this. In August 2017, George faced backlash when he made insensitive remarks against an actress who was abducted and assaulted in a car in Kochi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mother’s photo missing on stage, Yashodhara Raje Scindia walks off

Scindia said that she wasn’t raising the matter because the late 'Rajmata' was her mother but because she has personally seen her sacrifices for the party. (Photo: PTI)

Opposition criticises Bhagwat’s remarks at WHC, Madhav defends

'We want to make the world better. We have no aspiration of dominance. Our influence is not a result of conquest or colonisation,' Bhagwat said. (Photo: File)

BJP's motto to 'break, jam, perish': Cong hits out for 'silence' on key issues

Surjewala alleged that in the 52 months that the BJP has been in power, it has 'delivered division, deception, double speak & duplicity, hitting at India's core values'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham