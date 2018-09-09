Rahul Gandhi to visit Dubai after Mansarovar

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar, is likely to visit Dubai next month. This is a part of the foreign outreach program that is being followed by the Congress President. The revamped Indian Overseas Congress had last year organized the first visit of Gandhi to the USA. In the USA Gandhi interacted with students, senators and business leaders.

Upon returning from Kailash Mansarovar, Rahul will be get into the election mode campaigning for Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Sources said Gandhi will take a couple of days out from his campaigning schedule for Middle East tour. He is likely to address the Indian diaspora during his visit to Dubai and the Congress is said to have already started preparations to make the event successful. The Congress is reportedly hunting to book a stadium having capacity of at least 50,000 people.