No cheap liquor for overweight coast guard personnel, says Commander

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2018, 8:10 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2018, 8:10 am IST
An official noted that alcohol has been observed to be major factor behind obesity and the decision was taken to tackle the problem.
Pal said the task of the Coast Guard is to man the sea, but due to fitness issues some officials cannot be posted on ships. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Rakesh Pal, the commander of the Indian Coast Guard's northwest region covering Gujarat, said Saturday that an order has been issued to deny subsidised liquor to overweight and obese personnel.

Pal said the move will be applicable to personnel, irrespective of their ranks, who have been told by the medical board to reduce weight.

 

He noted that alcohol has been observed to be a major factor behind obesity and the decision was taken to tackle the problem as several such personnel could not be posted at sea.

The drastic measure, he said, was taken after they were repeatedly told to reduce weight, but did not heed to it.

"It is for those people under medical category, who are obese and have not reduced their weight. They have been told to reduce weight, following which their entitlement of alcohol will be restored," Pal said.

Pal said the task of the Coast Guard is to man the sea, but due to fitness issues some officials cannot be posted on ships.

"Our job is to be at the sea and unfit men cannot be posted at sea as one has to carry out various tasks," he said.

Armed forces personnel are entitled for a certain amount of alcohol from the defence canteens, where it is cheaper in comparison to the market rate.

The order applies to the northwest unit covering Gujarat, which is a dry state. The northwest unit is also considered to be sensitive as it shares maritime boundary with Pakistan.

