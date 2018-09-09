'Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences' doctors protest dean appointment

Hyderabad: The Resident Doctors Association of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday protested the appointment of senior cardiologist Dr R.V. Kumar as dean. The association claimed that Dr Kumar had harassed post-graduate students and had allegedly indulged in corruption.

In a letter to Nims in-charge director Dr M. Manohar, the association claimed that the ACB had filed a report in 2017 stating that Dr Kumar had demanded `5 lakh from Dr Jyotindra Kumar Singh, who paid him `2.2 lakh. The case is still in court and the appointment of Dr Kumar is not correct, the association said

Association president Dr Goutham K. in the letter stated that there were multiple allegations of harassment to female post-graduate students despite which the prestigious position was being given to a person with whom no one is willing to work. The association said it did not agree with the appointment and wanted it revoked.

Dr Kumar stated that all the allegations were being dealt in the court and he would not want to comment on the subject.