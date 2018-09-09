search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mother’s photo missing on stage, Yashodhara Raje Scindia walks off

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 9, 2018, 11:35 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2018, 11:38 am IST
Scindia was visibly upset as her mother’s picture was missing with other senior leaders on the podium. 
Scindia said that she wasn’t raising the matter because the late 'Rajmata' was her mother but because she has personally seen her sacrifices for the party. (Photo: PTI)
 Scindia said that she wasn’t raising the matter because the late 'Rajmata' was her mother but because she has personally seen her sacrifices for the party. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Yashodhara Raje Scindia left red-faced and walked out of party’s state executive meeting where key BJP dignitaries were present.

Scindia was visibly upset as her mother’s picture was missing with other senior leaders on the podium. 

 

Minister questioned why her mother’s picture and one of the founding members of the BJP, 'Rajmata' Vijaya Raje Scindia, was missing when portraits of others like Deendayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Kushabhau Thakre found their place on the stage. 

Scindia said that she wasn’t raising the matter because the late “Rajmata” was her mother but because she has personally seen her sacrifices for the party.

“Rajmata was one of the founder members of this party. She did whatever best could be done for the party during her entire life,” she said before leaving the meeting in a huff.

BJP leaders present at the venue tried to pacify her but she was adamant and walked off in a huff. 

The mistake was admitted, later a photograph of the 'Rajmata' was placed on the stage but Yashodhara Raje Scindia refused to return. 

The meeting was called to review preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah's visit to the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' scheduled to be held in Bhopal on September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay.

Not only Scindia, former state BJP president Nand Kumar Chauhan was also upset with the organizers for not being given a seat on the stage.

Tags: yashodhara raje scindia, vijaya raje scindia, pm modi, amit shah
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake mobile chargers can be deadly, here’s how to identify them

Reports have been emerging about smartphones getting blasted during charging, killing their owners. (Photo:Pixabay)
 

Dracula was right: Transfusions of young blood will put end to sickness in old age

Professor Partridge's study found that when older mice were given young blood they did not develop age-related diseases and maintained sharp cognitive function, while younger ones given older blood saw the opposite effect. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

The 23-year-old was ordered to attend a Restorative Justice hearing, during which zookeepers told him that he had traumatised the simians. (Photo: AP)
 

This is what the budget iPhone XS protection will look like

Popular case maker Speck, has already started selling their products at Walmart.
 

Supreme Court scraps 377, sets up cultural battle in conservative India

Several companies including Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Godrej said they welcomed the lifting of Section 377 that criminalised gay sex.
 

Asiad semis defeat changed scenario of whole team: India hockey captain PR Sreejesh

Reflecting on the team’s perennial problems of conceding late goals and crumbling in pressure situations, the custodian said that players needed to step up their game. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Opposition criticises Bhagwat’s remarks at WHC, Madhav defends

'We want to make the world better. We have no aspiration of dominance. Our influence is not a result of conquest or colonisation,' Bhagwat said. (Photo: File)

BJP's motto to 'break, jam, perish': Cong hits out for 'silence' on key issues

Surjewala alleged that in the 52 months that the BJP has been in power, it has 'delivered division, deception, double speak & duplicity, hitting at India's core values'. (Photo: File)

Media must self-regulate when covering criminal case: SC Judge

The media cannot be liable for contempt of court at the investigation stage, because under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, such offence can happen only after the charge sheet is filed in the court. (Representational Image)

Act of dictatorship: Kamal Haasan on 'brother' Yogendra Yadav's arrest

'This act is to be criticised and condemned, as it prevents opinions from being shared and is an act of dictatorship,' Haasan said in a statement. (Photo: File)

BJP more corrupt than Congress, says Arvind Kejriwal on Rafale scam

5 yrs ago people had ousted Cong from power because of its indulgence in corruption with a hope that BJP govt would usher in change, Kejriwal said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham