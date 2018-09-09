search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala lawmaker calls nun 'prostitute' in sex assault case

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 9, 2018, 12:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2018, 12:57 pm IST
A 46-year-old nun alleged that she was sexually abused 13 times from 2014 and 2016.
It is not the first time PC George has mad any statements like this. In August 2017, George faced backlash when he made insensitive remarks against an actress who was abducted and assaulted in a car in Kochi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Thiruvananthapuram: As the Kerala police failed to make any progress in rape case involving Jaladhar Bishop Franco Mullackal, an independent lawmaker waded into a controversy over statements on the rape survivor.

PC George in an interaction with media questioned the character of the nun and called her a ‘prostitute’.

 

"Is there any doubt that the nun is a prostitute? 12 times it was pleasure, 13th time it became a rape? Where was she when it happened 12 times? Whom is she telling this to? Why did she not complain on the first time it happened?... Let the three sisters be examined. Let us see if they are holy," said the lawmaker from Poonjar, while speaking on the charges against Bishop Mullackal.

A 46-year-old nun alleged that she was sexually abused 13 times from 2014 and 2016. The nun’s family said that they would initiate legal action against PC George for his statements and hurting the nun’s sentiments.

“I am ashamed of such lawmakers who are giving these statements instead of helping women. NCW has already taken up the matter and we will write to DGP demanding strict action against him. I met her in person. She was protesting against the Bishop and demanding justice for herself. I've seen her being denounced by the church. She was denied basic facilities like ration and stipend,” said NCW Chief Rekha Sharma.

According to a NDTV report, a family member said, "She wanted to meet the media on Sunday, a day after the protests by the nuns and other supporters. But after this comment, she just locked herself in the room and refused to take calls or meet anyone for hours. She was very upset."

It is not the first time PC George has mad any statements like this. In August 2017, George faced backlash when he made insensitive remarks against an actress who was abducted and assaulted in a car in Kochi.

Members of various Catholic organisations took to streets to protest on Saturday the alleged negligence in the probe against the bishop.

Read: Nuns protest in Cochin over police inaction in Kerala rape case

Advocate Indulekha, who participated in the protest said, "We want action against the Bishop. He should be asked to step down from his position, by the church. He should be arrested."

"Seventy-four days have passed since the complaint was made against Bishop Franco. The police recorded her statements several times. But the accused bishop was interrogated only once," said a nun who participated in the protest.

The Kerala police questioned Bishop Mullackal and said the case needs more probing as there is a contradiction in the statements.

