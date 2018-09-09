search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

If Article 35A wrong, so is J&K’s accession to India, says Farooq Abdullah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Sep 9, 2018, 1:31 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2018, 1:31 am IST
It also said that the situation is not conducive in the state for holding these elections.
NC president Farooq Abdullah pays tribute to his father Sheikh Abdullah on his 36th death anniversary. (Photo: PTI)
 NC president Farooq Abdullah pays tribute to his father Sheikh Abdullah on his 36th death anniversary. (Photo: PTI)

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that he wants to convey explicitly to all in the country that if Article 35A and Article 370 are flawed provisions of the Constitution then the state’s accession to the Indian Union is also wrong. He said, “If Article 35A and Article 370 are wrong then the accession is also wrong.”

Mr Abdullah who is the president of J&K’s oldest political party National Conference (NC) also said that if the Centre does not end the ambiguity in its stand on Article 35A, the NC would boycott the state Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The NC had  announced earlier this week in a significant development that it would not contest the upcoming rural and urb-an bodies elections in the state unless and until the Centre clears its position vis-a-vis Article 35A.

 

It also said that the situation is not conducive in the state for holding these elections. While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a rally held beside the mausoleum of his father and legendary Kashmiri leader Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah to commemorate his 36th death anniversary, on Saturday Mr Abdullah said that the NC would not run away from elections, but the Centre should first make its stand on Article 35A known publicly.

Tags: farooq abdullah, article 35a, jammu and kashmir




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake mobile chargers can be deadly, here’s how to identify them

Reports have been emerging about smartphones getting blasted during charging, killing their owners. (Photo:Pixabay)
 

Dracula was right: Transfusions of young blood will put end to sickness in old age

Professor Partridge's study found that when older mice were given young blood they did not develop age-related diseases and maintained sharp cognitive function, while younger ones given older blood saw the opposite effect. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

The 23-year-old was ordered to attend a Restorative Justice hearing, during which zookeepers told him that he had traumatised the simians. (Photo: AP)
 

This is what the budget iPhone XS protection will look like

Popular case maker Speck, has already started selling their products at Walmart.
 

Supreme Court scraps 377, sets up cultural battle in conservative India

Several companies including Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Godrej said they welcomed the lifting of Section 377 that criminalised gay sex.
 

Asiad semis defeat changed scenario of whole team: India hockey captain PR Sreejesh

Reflecting on the team’s perennial problems of conceding late goals and crumbling in pressure situations, the custodian said that players needed to step up their game. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP working for 'making India', Congress for 'breaking India': Shah

Shah sought to build a narrative about his party around the theme of development, especially targeting the poor, and nationalism, while painting the Opposition as those sympathising with 'urban Naxals' and working for 'breaking India' in its frustration over electoral losses. (Photo: PTI)

Hardik Patel continues hungerstrike for quota from hospital bed

Hardik Patel was first shifted to the Sola Civil Hospital by his supporters Friday as his health deteriorated, and later to the privately-run SGVP Holistic Hospital. (Photo: Facebook | Hardik Patel)

SC judge questions Centre's call to leave Section 377 decision to court

he added that incidents where saying that politicians handing such power to the judges are happening on everyday basis. (Representational image)

J&K: 19 children rescued from orphanage after claims of 'harassment, torture'

The civil administration and police conducted the raid Friday after some children complained that they were being

College student dies after touching live wire at station in Tamil Nadu

Despite being warned by his friends, he scaled the top of the train, touched the wire and died at the spot. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham