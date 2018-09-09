If Article 35A wrong, so is J&K’s accession to India, says Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that he wants to convey explicitly to all in the country that if Article 35A and Article 370 are flawed provisions of the Constitution then the state’s accession to the Indian Union is also wrong. He said, “If Article 35A and Article 370 are wrong then the accession is also wrong.”

Mr Abdullah who is the president of J&K’s oldest political party National Conference (NC) also said that if the Centre does not end the ambiguity in its stand on Article 35A, the NC would boycott the state Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. The NC had announced earlier this week in a significant development that it would not contest the upcoming rural and urb-an bodies elections in the state unless and until the Centre clears its position vis-a-vis Article 35A.

It also said that the situation is not conducive in the state for holding these elections. While speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a rally held beside the mausoleum of his father and legendary Kashmiri leader Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah to commemorate his 36th death anniversary, on Saturday Mr Abdullah said that the NC would not run away from elections, but the Centre should first make its stand on Article 35A known publicly.