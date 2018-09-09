search on deccanchronicle.com
Denied ticket, Konda Surekha says TRS insulted women, Backward Castes

She said she was promised a Cabinet post by the CM which was not met.
 TRS leaders Konda Surekha and her husband Konda Murali address a press conference at Somajiguda in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: TRS senior leader Konda Surekha on Saturday criticised party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao for not giving her a ticket in the first list of 105 candidates for the Assembly polls. She said they had insulted the Backward Castes and women.  Ms Surekha has set a three-day deadline for them to explain why she was not given the ticket in the first list. If they fail to respond, she will write an open letter to the leadership and quit the party.

Ms Surekha held Mr Rama Rao responsible for her not getting the ticket and alleged that he was building his 'coterie' in the TRS.  She rubbished reports that she was demanding two Assembly tickets for her family and said she had sought a nomination for herself and not for only for herself and not for her daughter as was being claimed by some TRS leaders. Addressing the media with her husband and MLC Konda Murali, she said, “We have spent huge amounts on TRS activities since we joined in March 2014. We did not seek any benefit.”

 

She said she was promised a Cabinet post by the CM which was not met. “Despite this, I remained quiet and worked sincerely for strengthening the TRS. It pained me a lot after my name did not figure in the list of 105 candidates announced by KCR,” Ms Surekha said. She asked by legislator Errabelli Dayakar Rao was being given priority in Warangal district though he defected from the TD while ignoring her even though she won in 2014 on a TRS ticket.

