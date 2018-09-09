BJP's motto to 'break, jam, perish': Cong hits out for 'silence' on key issues

Surjewala alleged that in the 52 months that the BJP has been in power, it has 'delivered division, deception, double speak & duplicity, hitting at India's core values'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP for its "stoic silence" on key issues like the falling rupee, rising fuel prices and the alleged Rafale scam, dubbing it as the "Bahut Jhoothi Party" (party of liars).

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to address the issues concerning the country and the party's motto was to "Break, Jam and Perish."

"BJP's stoic silence on real issues like petrol hike, inflation, falling rupee, failing economy and Rafale Scam has once again proved its indifference to sufferings of people," Surjewala tweeted.

"BJP now stands for -'Break, Jam & Perish'. Breaking - the backbone of India's MSME's & shopkeepers through flawed GST, jamming - the economy through Demonetisation disaster, perish - the future of youth & farmers," he said in another tweet. Surjewala alleged that in the 52 months that the BJP has been in power, it has "delivered division, deception, double speak & duplicity, hitting at India's core values".

"Does BJP leadership comprehend that they won the mandate in 2014 on the promise of hope & a vision for modern India," he asked in a tweet. Surjewala's comments came on the day the BJP held its national executive meet in Delhi and passed a resolution on agriculture, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking various initiatives, including raising the minimum support price for crops, to double farmers' income.

The Narendra Modi government is working for "making India" whereas, the Congress is working for "breaking India", BJP president Amit Shah said at his party's national executive meet, asserting that his party will return to power in 2019 with a bigger majority than what it got in 2014.