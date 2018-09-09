search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Africa

21 dead as overloaded plane crashes into lake in South Sudan

AP
Published Sep 9, 2018, 5:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2018, 5:35 pm IST
The 19-seater commercial Baby air plane had been travelling from South Sudan capital, Juba.
The three survivors are a 6-year-old child, an adult man and an Italian doctor with an aid organization who was in surgery and in serious condition. (Representational Image)
 The three survivors are a 6-year-old child, an adult man and an Italian doctor with an aid organization who was in surgery and in serious condition.

Juba: A overloaded commercial plane crashed into a lake in South Sudan on Sunday and killed 21 people, a local official said.

The 19-seater commercial Baby air plane had been travelling from the capital, Juba, the minister of information for the town of Yirol, Taban Abel Aguek, told The Associated Press.

 

Officials were investigating the cause of the crash.

The three survivors are a 6-year-old child, an adult man and an Italian doctor with an aid organization who was in surgery and in serious condition, Aguek said.

"There were people everywhere," the minister said of the crash site.

Yirol is in the central part of the civil war-torn East African country.

Tags: plane crash, south sudan, juba
Location: Sudan, Bahr al-Jabal, Juba




