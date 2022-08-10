  
Nation Current Affairs 09 Aug 2022 YSRC giving importan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

YSRC giving importance to tribal development: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 10, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2022, 12:06 am IST
Jagan wished the tribals of the state on the occasion of International Tribal Day and termed them the children of the forests living in the hills and protecting nature. (DC File Photo)
VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of  International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, popularly known as the International Tribals Day, Chief Minister Jagan Reddy extended his greetings to the denizens of hills in the state.

Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu also wished tribals well and participated in an International Tribal Day programme.

Jagan wished the tribals of the state on this occasion and termed them the children of the forests living in the hills and protecting nature.

He said the AP government is striving for the development and welfare of the tribes, while protecting their indigenous lifestyle. The CM also said two new districts of Parvathipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts were created with a view to giving due importance to the tribals in the region.

In a separate programme, YSR Congress MLCs Janga Krishnamurthy, Dokka Manikyavaraprasad and Lella Appi Reddy said the YSRC government led by Chief Minister Jagan was working for the development of tribal communities and gave unconditional support to Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential election.

International Tribal Day was celebrated at Tadepalli with traditional tribal programmes. YSRCP tribal wing state president Merajyot Hanumanthu Naik thanked the chief minister for supporting Draupadi Murmu in the presidential poll.

MLC Janga Krishnamurthy said that after Jagan became the CM, there have been many progressive changes in the lifestyle of the tribals in AP. The difference between forest and plain areas has also reduced significantly.

MLC Dokka Manikyavaraprasad said chief minister Jagan has succeeded in providing education and medicare to the tribals while preserving their culture.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy said Jagan is working sincerely for the welfare of the Giriputrulu (tribals).

In a programme at TD party headquarters, Chandrababu Naidu said development took place in the agency areas only during the TD rule. Greeting all the tribals on the occasion of Adivasi Divas, he promised to upgrade remaining tandas into panchayats once the TDP returned to power.

Tags: chandrababu naidu, chief minister jagan reddy, andhra pradesh news, international tribal day
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


